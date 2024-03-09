The Nashville Predators are keeping one of their key players in Tennessee. The Predators agreed to a contract extension with defenseman Dante Fabbro just after the trade deadline, per the team. Fabbro is getting a one-year, $2.5 million extension.
Fabbro has played a key role in the Predators' defense this season. The Canadian has 12 points on the year, with 10 assists to go with two goals. He played in 51 games this season for the team, as the Predators sit at fourth in the Western Conference's Central Division. The team has a total of 75 points on the campaign.
The contract extension is one of several moves the Predators made around the trade deadline to bolster the team heading into the final leg of the season. Nashville also signed a deal with forward Mark Jankowski on a two-year deal, and also added to their defense with goaltender Gustavs Grigals on a two-way contract.
The commitment to Fabbro though clearly shows the team has faith in him. The defenseman has played in more than 300 career NHL games. He has spent his entire pro hockey career in Nashville, including an outstanding season in 2021-22 when he finished the campaign with 24 points in 66 games played. The defenseman's contract extension keeps him in Nashville until 2025.
Before his time with the Predators, Fabbro played for Boston University. He was selected by Nashville in the first round of the 2016 NHL draft.
The Predators are 36-25-3 on the season. The team next plays the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. The puck drops at 12:30 Eastern.