The Nashville Predators have been active ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. That activity continued into deadline day on Friday. Nashville acquired forward Jason Zucker in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, according to Elliotte Friedman. Arizona is receiving a sixth-round pick in return and are not retaining salary, according to Pierre LeBrun.
The Predators have tweaked their forward group ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Nashville traded Yakov Trenin to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Prior to that, they picked up winger Anthony Beauvillier from the Chicago Blackhawks.
Nashville is currently fighting for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In fact, they are one of the hottest teams in the league. The Predators have won nine of their last 10 games. And they hold onto the top Western Conference wild card spot ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights.
Predators add experienced Jason Zucker
Jason Zucker has been in the NHL for quite some time. He debuted during the 2011-12 season for the Minnesota Wild. And he remained with Minnesota until a trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2019-20 season. He made the Stanley Cup Playoffs five times as a member of the Wild.
Zucker spent parts of four seasons with the Penguins. And during that time, the veteran forward made the playoffs three times. However, he never spent much time in the playoffs. The new Predators forward has 45 playoff games under his belt. That said, the longest playoff run he had lasted 10 games.
Still, Jason Zucker offers experience to a white-hot Predators squad. And he can offer secondary scoring to a team that needs offensive depth. It'll certainly be interesting to see how the 32-year-old fits in with Nashville and how he contributes to their playoff push.