All week long, the looming NHL trade deadline is going to be what's on the mind of every team across the league. That is obviously true for the Nashville Predators, but it's not all they are focused on currently. Of course, they want to go out and win their games, but they also got another piece of business done with budding star Thomas Novak.
Novak broke out with Nashville last season when he racked up 43 points over 51 games, and he has continued to make his mark for the team this season, racking up 34 points over the first 51 games of the campaign. As a result of his strong play, the Preds decided to hand him a new contract, and the two sides agreed on a deal that will pay Novak an annual average of $3.5 million over the next three years.
Via Elliotte Friedman:
“Tommy Novak is signing in Nashville for 3x$3.5M.”
Predators get a good piece of business done with their Thomas Novak extension
Novak has quickly emerged as a key piece of Nashville's gameplan, so locking him for the next few years certainly makes a lot of sense. Novak is still just 26 years old, so he should continue to develop for the Predators over the course of this deal, with the hope being that he can become a consistent 20-goal scorer for them at the center position.
With Novak's future secured, the Predators can head into the trade deadline with a bit more clarity as to what sort of moves they want to make. Regardless, this deal looks to be a win for Nashville given Novak's production and the price tag associated with it, and it will be interesting to see what moves the team makes now at the upcoming deadline.