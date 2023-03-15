Brighton dukes it out with Crystal Palace! It’s time to check our Premier League odds series, starring our Brighton-Crystal Palace prediction and pick.

Aside from making strides in the Prem, the Seagulls are also dominating in the FA Cup, winning over Middlesbrough, Liverpool, and Stoke City. The Albion hopes to get more domestic success as they get the win here against the Glaziers.

Crystal Palace’s run this year has not been productive. They are yet to pick up a win in the Premier League in 2023. The Eagles are wishing to get the 10th spot, which is still 10 points away.

Here are the Brighton-Crystal Palace soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Brighton-Crystal Palace Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion: -230

Crystal Palace: +650

Draw: +340

Over 2.5 Goals: -104

Under 2.5 Goals: -118

How to Watch Brighton vs. Crystal Palace

TV: USA Network

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Peacock Premium, Sling Blue

Time: 3:30 PM ET /12:30 PM PT

Why Brighton Can Beat Crystal Palace

The Seagulls continue to spread their wings as they fly on top of the Premier League table. They had a seven-game unbeaten run this 2023, only halted by Fulham FC. Brighton bounced back by defeating Stoke City to get to the next round of the FA Cup, as well as snatching a 4-0 victory over West Ham. Their last game ended in a 2-2 draw with Leeds United.

Brighton is still optimistic heading into its future fixtures. They already had two wins in three matchups against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad this season in all tourneys. Newcastle and Liverpool are five and three points ahead of the Seagulls, so they will surely need to get the possible wins to secure a slot for European contention next season.

Roberto de Zerbi, the Italian manager who took a fresh hold as Brighton’s boss after the departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea, is pulling all strings to get the Seagulls into prominence. De Zerbi made use of his stints in Foggia, Palermo, Benevento, Sassuolo, and Shakhtar Donetsk to put fresh faces to watch out for in the Premier League. In addition, Brighton has also won against Machester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Leeds in the Premier League, as well as over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Alexis Mac Allister leads the team with seven goals. The trio of Pascal Gross, Solly March, and Kaoru Mitoma are in joint-second place with six goals. Pervis Estupinan has also provided the squad with three assists in the Prem while Evan Ferguson has five goal involvements.

For the Prem, Brighton has scored 45 goals, 26 coming from assists. The 14.7 total shots made by the team per game have resulted in 1.9 goals per game, so expect that the Seagulls will be hunting for goals in their home turf. Brighton has the 10-best home record in the Prem, earning 20 points in 12 games played in the American Express Community’s Stadium.

Jakub Moder has been the long-term absentee for the squad, while midfielder Adam Lallana will sit out as he deals with muscular issues. Tariq Lamptey is also doubtful to make an appearance. Jason Steele will continue manning the goal sticks. Moises Caicedo might see a start in the midfield, while Lewis Dunk will partner with Adam Webster for the center-back roles.

Why Crystal Palace Can Beat Brighton

Patrick Vieira’s squad is surely aiming to put an end to their losing streak this year. The Eagles have not yet found a win in 11 games in all tourneys in 2023. However, the Eagles stood their ground as they secured draws with Manchester United, Newcastle, Brentford, Liverpool, and today’s hosts in the first match–up back in Selhurst Park in February. Securing the three points and the first win for 2023 would give the Eagles a six-point buffer from relegation, while also making themselves a formidable team despite being in the middle of the Prem table.

The Glaziers did not find consistency in scoring and defending this season. In 26 games, they have just fielded 21 goals while conceding 33. Their run in the FA Cup was put to a stop in the third round by Southampton, while their journey in the Carabao Cup came at the hands of Newcastle United in a 3-2 result in the shootouts. The Eagles’ friendly games against Trabzonspor and Botafogo ended in draws, but they earned a win over Real Valladolid but lost to Napoli.

A fairly young squad with an average age of 27.5 years, all four forwards from the Eagles — Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, and Jean-Philippe Mateta — have netted goals this season, with Zaha leading the way with six. Midfielders Cheick Doucoure, Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, and Luka Milivojevic have also shown signs of brilliance, while Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Joel Ward, and Tyrick Mitchell impress in the backline. Eze has seven goal contributions for the club while Olise leads the Eagles with five assists.

Crystal Palace is capable of pulling an upset if they will show similar performances as in their wins over West Ham United, Leeds, and Aston Villa. If they will pull for a draw in this game, they will have to replicate their games versus Newcastle, Leicester, Brentford, Liverpool, and Manchester United last January. Moreover, the Eagles will surely need to add to their averages of 9.9 total shots and 4.3 corners per game. Only Nathan Ferguson is absent for the Glaziers.

Final Brighton-Crystal Palace Prediction & Pick

Palace’s winless streak will come to an end at some point this season, but they will need to pull themselves together if they wish to upset an up-and-coming team like Brighton. Both teams will surely be soaring for goals, but the Seagulls will rise higher than the Eagles.

Final Brighton-Crystal Palace Prediction & Pick: Brighton (-230), Over 2.5 goals (-104)