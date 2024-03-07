In a distressing incident that marred the lead-up to Brighton‘s Europa League clash vs AS Roma, a masked gang targeted two Brighton supporters in the early hours of Thursday morning in Rome, leaving them with stab wounds to their legs, reported by GOAL. The victims, who were rushed to the hospital, also fell prey to robbery, with the attackers seizing wallets and identity documents.
Italian authorities are actively investigating the attack, and PC Darren Balkham, Brighton's liaison officer, provided reassurance by confirming that both fans were contacted and deemed okay. Prior to the unsettling event, Brighton had issued precautionary warnings to their supporters about potential street crime and pickpocketing hazards in the city.
The incident unfolded as Brighton geared up for a historic Europa League tie against AS Roma, marking the club's first foray into the knockout stages of the competition. The Seagulls, undeterred by the unfortunate episode, are poised to face last season's Europa League finalists.
Despite the challenges off the pitch, the game is slated to proceed as planned at the iconic Stadio Olimpico, with kick-off scheduled for 17:45 UK time. Brighton supporters, now grappling with the aftermath of the violent attack, are urged to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines provided by the club and local authorities.
As the footballing world condemns this reprehensible act, Brighton faces the dual task of navigating the emotional aftermath of the attack and gearing up for a fiercely contested Europa League battle against AS Roma. The return leg is slated for Thursday, March 14, underscoring the resilience required in both sport and solidarity among supporters.