PS Plus Extra & Premium: 19 Exciting Games Added Next Week

Discover Sony's December 2023 PS Plus lineup: 19 diverse games including Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

As 2023 comes to an end, Sony is all set to release a compelling lineup for PS Plus Extra & Premium in December. This eagerly awaited update, launching on December 19, brings an array of 19 titles spanning across PS5, PS4, and Classic platforms. It's a collection designed to cater to the varied tastes of PlayStation enthusiasts, showcasing a blend of genres and styles. Among these, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin stands out, having garnered significant attention since its initial leak. This lineup promises to end the year on a high note for PS Plus subscribers, offering a rich tapestry of gaming experiences.

PS Plus Extra: December 2023

The PS Plus Extra lineup for December offers a rich tapestry of gaming experiences:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS5, PS4): The reimagined version of this iconic open-world adventure game brings enhanced graphics, smoother performance, and faster loading times. Players will dive into the intricate lives of three protagonists, navigating a world of organized crime, heists, and dynamic urban landscapes. The game promises to utilize the advanced capabilities of the PS5 and PS4 to deliver a more immersive experience.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS5, PS4): This game presents a bold reinterpretation of the Final Fantasy universe. Players will embark on an epic journey through a world brimming with magic, complex characters, and a rich narrative. The game combines the series' traditional RPG elements with new combat mechanics, offering both fans and newcomers a fresh and engaging experience.

Moto GP23 (PS5, PS4): As a high-fidelity motorcycle racing simulator, Moto GP23 offers players a chance to experience the thrill of professional racing. With meticulously detailed bikes, tracks, and rider physics, the game delivers an incredibly authentic racing experience. Dynamic weather effects and a range of customization options add depth and realism to this high-speed adventure.

Metal: Hellsinger (PS5, PS4): This game uniquely blends a first-person shooter with rhythm-based mechanics. Players will battle through hellish landscapes, syncing their actions to a heavy metal soundtrack. The game's challenge lies in maintaining rhythm while engaging in intense combat, offering a novel and exhilarating gaming experience.

Salt and Sacrifice (PS5, PS4): In this RPG, players explore a dark and mystical world where choices have consequences. The game offers a mix of challenging combat, exploration, and a deep crafting system. As players navigate this grim world, they encounter various foes and mysteries, making sacrifices that influence the course of their journey.

Additional Gems in PS Plus Extra: December 2023

Moonscars (PS5, PS4): Dive into a dark and brooding world in this challenging action-platformer, where every death shapes your journey. Mega Man 11 (PS4): This brings a modern twist to the classic series, with new features and updated graphics while maintaining the beloved core gameplay. GigaBash (PS5, PS4): A multiplayer party brawler where players control giant monsters and robots, battling in destructible environments. Grime (PS5, PS4): This game combines fast-paced action with surreal environments and creatures, offering a unique and unsettling experience. Tinykin (PS5, PS4): An innovative puzzle-platformer where you collect and use tiny creatures, each with unique abilities, to solve puzzles and explore vibrant worlds. Prodeus (PS5, PS4): A retro-style first-person shooter that modernizes classic genre elements with advanced graphics and a powerful level editor. Shadowrun Returns (PS5, PS4): An immersive turn-based RPG that blends cyberpunk with fantasy, offering a deep narrative and strategic combat. Shadowrun: Daggerfall – Director's Cut (PS5, PS4): Enhanced version of the original, adding new content and features for an even richer RPG experience. Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition (PS5, PS4): The definitive version of the game, featuring additional content and improvements, set in a vibrant and detailed cyberpunk world.

PS Plus Premium: December 2023

The PS Plus Premium lineup focuses on nostalgia and fan-favorite classics:

Mega Man Legacy Collection (PS4): This compilation includes the first six Mega Man games, enhanced with improved graphics for modern consoles. It offers a nostalgic journey with added features like art galleries and a new challenge mode, ideal for both long-time fans and newcomers. Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (PS4): This sequel brings Mega Man 7 to 10, featuring the series' evolution with refined visuals and sound. It includes extra content like time trials and a gallery of illustrations, providing a comprehensive look at Mega Man's later adventures. Thrillville (PSP): A creative park management simulator where players design and run their amusement parks. Beyond managing, the game allows for direct interaction with guests and includes mini-games, offering a mix of strategy and personalization. Thrillville: Off the Rails (PS2): Expanding on the original, this sequel offers more customization for rides and park themes, introducing wild rollercoaster designs and new attractions. It enhances the park simulation experience with added depth and fun. Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (PS1): A fast-paced action-adventure game that puts players in the role of Buzz Lightyear. It combines combat and exploration, capturing the essence of the Toy Story universe with its vibrant graphics and mission-based gameplay.

This lineup aims to make December a standout month for PlayStation Plus subscribers. The range of games ensures that players of all preferences find something to enjoy, from high-speed racing in Moto GP23 to the strategic depths of Salt and Sacrifice. Sony's commitment to delivering diverse and high-quality content is evident, catering to a wide array of gaming tastes and preferences.