Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique has addressed the recent controversy surrounding Kylian Mbappe following reports of a heated exchange during their last match against Marseille. Despite allegations that Mbappe insulted him, Enrique has dismissed the rumors as “invented” and praised the forward's conduct on the pitch.
The incident occurred during PSG's Ligue 1 fixture against Marseille, where Mbappe was substituted off, reportedly expressing frustration as he left the pitch. However, Enrique has defended Mbappe's behavior, stating that the rumors are baseless and emphasizing the forward's admirable conduct.
In a statement to reporters on Tuesday, Enrique stated, “What's curious is everything that's being said based on a piece of false news. Someone has invented an insult [based on a lipreading of a video showing Mbappe as he made his way off the pitch], and then from that comes all kinds of speculations. I'm taking it all in my stride. I'm very happy with all my players, Kylian included, he's always behaved admirably.”
While Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid looms, his recent actions have attracted criticism from some quarters of the French media, particularly given his role as PSG's captain during the match. Despite the distractions, PSG remains focused on their upcoming fixtures, including the Coupe de France semi-final against Rennes and a league clash against Clermont Foot.
As PSG navigates through domestic and European competitions, the spotlight remains on Mbappe's conduct and impact on the team's performance. With Enrique standing by his player amidst the controversy, PSG aims to maintain their focus and achieve success on multiple fronts.
