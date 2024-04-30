When Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits Blu-ray, it will have a really special edition.
In an interview with Ape Nation, director Wes Ball revealed that the Blu-ray will feature a cut of the film with the actors in their motion capture suits. Of course, the final cut of the film will hide the actors underneath the apes' bodies.
“I'm doing a little thing for the DVD where we can watch the movie where the entire movie with the raw dailies,” Ball revealed. “I'm working on that where you'll be to watch and just see the final [cut] and the raw dailies.”
This is an interesting movement in the franchise. Since the reboot franchise that began in 2011, the CGI has been the focal point of the series. Andy Serkis led the first trilogy of films as Ceasar and gave acclaimed performances via motion capture.
What is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?
Wes Ball directed Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes based on a script from Josh Friedman. He is best known for directing the Maze Runner trilogy. The three films were box office hits, grossing over $900 million cumulatively. Ball also produced the latter two films in the trilogy.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the fourth installment in the recent reboot series that began with Rise of the Planet of the Apes. Dawn and War followed the film in 2014 and 2017, respectively. Josh Friedman, who has written the likes of War of the Worlds and Avatar: The Way of Water, penned the script.
What's it about?
Per The Hollywood Reporter, the new “Apes movie is set many years after the conclusion of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. Many ape societies have grown from when the Moses-like Caesar brought his people to an oasis, while humans have been reduced to a feral-like existence. Some ape groups have never heard of Caesar, while others have contorted his teaching to build burgeoning empires.”
Additionally, they added, “In this setting, one ape leader begins to enslave other groups to find human technology, while another ape, who watched his clan be taken, embarks on a journey to find freedom. A young human woman becomes key to the latter’s quest, although she has plans of her own.”
Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, and William H. Macy lead the cast. Peter Macon, Travis Jeffrey, Lydia Peckham, and Neil Sandilands will also appear in the film.
With a reported runtime of 145 minutes, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be the longest film in the franchise.
Disney has since acquired 20th Century Fox and controls the franchise. The film will be released on May 10, 2024, in IMAX, Dolby, 4DX, ScreenX, and standard formats.
