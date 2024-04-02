Kylian Mbappe, the talismanic forward for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), finds himself under intense inspection following a terrible performance against Marseille, reported by GOAL. In a disappointing display, Mbappe failed to make a significant impact on the pitch, prompting his substitution by manager Luis Enrique after just an hour of play. This bad showing adds to a recent list of underwhelming performances, raising concerns about Mbappe's form and PSG's prospects in the upcoming Champions League clash against Barcelona.
Doubts and concerns on Kylian Mbappe
Former PSG player Jerome Rothen did not mince words when assessing Mbappe's recent struggles. Rothen expressed his disappointment with Mbappe's performance against Marseille, highlighting the forward's inability to influence the game positively. Additionally, Rothen voiced doubts about PSG's chances against Barcelona if Mbappe fails to rediscover his form.
“He (Mbappe) was bad at the Stade Vélodrome on Sunday, he was bad with the French team in both matches… It's rare that he doesn't make the score tick. It's already happened to him not to be good, and I said it in the first part of the season, but to still score goals and make your team win or at least help them not to lose. That hasn't been the case for three games. This is really the first match with PSG in a long time where he really isn't good.”
With the crucial Champions League fixture looming, Rothen emphasized the urgency for Mbappe to regain his rhythm and contribute effectively to PSG's campaign. Rothen added: “I hope he will quickly get back on the right path. Starting with Wednesday's match in the Coupe de France with the semi-final against Rennes but especially the week after. Because if PSG has a Mbappe in this form against Barcelona, there is zero chance, PSG will not pass. That's clear and clear!”
Rothen's concerns extend beyond Mbappe's on-field performance to his communication off the pitch. The former PSG player criticized Mbappe for his social media post, which hinted at potential dissatisfaction and fueled speculation about his future. Rothen emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive attitude and professional demeanor, especially given Mbappe's stature in the football world and his significant contributions to PSG.
“He cannot allow himself to do that! Publicly, knowing that you are at the end of your contract with everything you have given to the club, you cannot have this communication. That's what's causing the mess! We no longer talk about the match but about his attitude. He must erase all that! I I say, through him and through others too, for social networks the clubs must be more vigilant, much more vigilant.” Rothen said.
What's next for Kylian Mbappe?
Despite the criticism and speculation surrounding him, Mbappe remains focused on the upcoming challenges. The French Cup semi-final against Rennes and the subsequent Ligue 1 fixture against Clermont Foot present opportunities for Mbappe to silence his critics and reaffirm his status as one of football's premier talents.
As PSG prepares to face Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final, all eyes will be on Mbappe to deliver a standout performance. The French forward's ability to rise to the occasion and lead his team to success will be crucial in determining PSG's fate in the tournament. With the weight of expectations resting on his shoulders, Mbappe must channel his talent and determination to propel PSG towards their Champions League aspirations.
As Kylian Mbappe navigates through a challenging period, he remains certain in his determination to overcome adversity and achieve success with PSG. With the support of his teammates and coaching staff, Mbappe will continue to strive for excellence on and off the pitch. The upcoming fixtures present opportunities for Mbappe to showcase his resilience and prove his critics wrong, reaffirming his status as one of football's brightest talents.