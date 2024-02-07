Which players should the Raiders cut?

The Las Vegas Raiders stand at a pivotal juncture as they approach the 2024 NFL offseason. With crucial decisions looming regarding their roster, the team's management must navigate the delicate balance between talent acquisition and financial prudence. As the Raiders strive to solidify their position as formidable contenders in the upcoming season, the imminent player decisions will significantly influence the trajectory of the team's future.

Raiders' 2023 Season

The 2023 NFL campaign proved to be a rollercoaster ride for the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite showcasing glimpses of promise, they wrapped up the season with an 8-9 record. That resulted in their falling short of clinching a playoff spot. The team's performance was marked by inconsistency, characterized by notable victories overshadowed by unexpected defeats.

The season marked a significant transition for the Raiders. It was the first time since 2013 that longtime quarterback Derek Carr did not feature on the opening day roster. Despite an improvement from their 6-11 record in the previous season, the Raiders' playoff hopes were dashed for the second consecutive year following a loss to the Indianapolis Colts on December 31, 2023. They finished second place in their division.

Offseason Considerations

Although the Raiders retained Antonio Pierce to succeed Josh McDaniels, the atmosphere in Las Vegas suggests a fresh beginning. The appointment of former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco signifies a complete leadership overhaul. This potentially puts several players on the chopping block. This may be especially true for veterans acquired during the prior regime.

The Raiders are poised with an estimated $43.4 million in cap space. That allows them to acquire impactful additions during free agency. Nevertheless, Las Vegas faces challenging choices concerning impending free agents. These include players such as Josh Jacobs, Adam Butler, Jermaine Eluemunor, and Andre James. It's worth emphasizing that heading into free agency with surplus cap room can only be advantageous.

Here we will look at the three cut candidates on the Las Vegas Raiders' roster entering the 2024 NFL offseason.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB

Veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo emerges as a prime cut candidate and trade prospect for the Raiders. His leadership and depth in the quarterback position could offer valuable support and healthy competition for the starting role. This could ultimately enhance the team's on-field performance.

Keep in mind that the Raiders committed to Garoppolo with a substantial three-year, $72.8 million deal. However, the Raiders also provided themselves with a potential exit strategy.

Sure, Garoppolo's contract carries $23.8 million in remaining dead money. That said, the Raiders possess the option to part ways with him as early as this offseason. Releasing Garoppolo with a post-June 1 designation would result in dead-cap hits of $15.5 million and $12.8 million in 2024 and 2025, respectively. However, it would also generate $12.1 million in cap space for 2024.

The Raiders could absorb the dead money to create cap flexibility and pursue a quarterback strategy aligned with the preferences of the new coaching staff and management.

Hunter Renfrow, WR

Dynamic wideout Hunter Renfrow is known for his reliable hands and ability to move the chains. Still, he stands as another potential cut candidate for the Raiders. His skill set and on-field prowess could significantly enhance any other team's offensive weaponry. He could provide a dependable target for the quarterback and elevate the passing game overall.

Moving forward, Renfrom emerges as a clear cut candidate because he has struggled to justify his contract. Recall that he signed a two-year, $32.3 million extension in 2022. In 2023, Renfrow managed just 25 receptions for 255 yards and zero touchdowns.

With Jakobi Meyers assuming the role of the No. 2 target behind Davante Adams, the Raiders likely perceive Renfrow as expendable. They also reportedly came close to trading him to the New Orleans Saints before the previous trade deadline. However, Renfrow's contract posed a significant hurdle.

Renfrow's contract should present less of an impediment now. Releasing him outright would free up $8.2 million in cap space for the Raiders while incurring a $5.5 million dead cap hit. Opting for a post-June 1 designation would create $11.8 million in salary room.

Jerry Tillery, DT

Skilled defensive tackle Jerry Tillery has attracted the interest of the Raiders' management as a prospective trade asset and cut candidate. He could provide a substantial lift to any other team's defensive line. His skills and experience offer depth and versatility in a crucial area of the defense.

What’s Jerry Tillery’s future with Tom Telesco? https://t.co/11avCwMg3e — Las Vegas Raiders Peeps 2.0 (@RAIDERSpeeps) February 1, 2024

Following an eight-game trial in 2022, the Raiders rewarded Tillery with a two-year, $6.8 million extension. Despite limited playing time, Tillery proved to be a reasonably productive part-time contributor in the defensive line rotation.

Having said that, Tillery participated in only 45 percent of defensive snaps in 2023. He tallied 31 tackles, two sacks, and nine quarterback pressures throughout the season. However, with Las Vegas ranking 21st in rushing yards allowed, a complete overhaul of the front seven might be on the horizon. If so, parting ways with the 27-year-old Tillery could be a component of the strategy.

Looking Ahead

The Las Vegas Raiders will embark on the arduous journey of shaping their roster for the 2024 NFL season. As such, the specter of tough decisions looms large. Notable players like Jimmy Garoppolo, Hunter Renfrow, and Jerry Tillery fall under scrutiny for potential cuts or trades. This is because the Raiders must meticulously balance their aspirations for on-field success with the financial realities of the NFL landscape. The outcomes of these roster moves will not only define the team's composition. They also reflect the strategic vision of the new leadership regime led by Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco. As the offseason unfolds, the Raiders' faithful remain eager to witness the transformation that will chart the course for their beloved franchise's future.