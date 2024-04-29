The Las Vegas Raiders made eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and we have the grades for every one of them. Vegas coveted a quarterback this year, but with the wild way the first round of the draft fell, they missed out on the top six signal-callers. Instead, they took tight end Brock Bowers first and then filled positions of need and strengthened some of their best units.
Round 1, pick No. 13: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
The Raiders reportedly tried to trade up from No. 13 to get their quarterback of the future in the 2024 NFL Draft but it simply didn’t work out. Instead, the team went with the most talented player available and took Brock Bowers.
In theory, this isn’t a bad idea, but the Raiders have a few things going against them here. First, early first-round TEs rarely become superstars. Many of the best players to ever play the position — Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Antonio Gates — are second-round picks or later. That said, Tony Gonzalez did come into the NFL at pick No. 13.
Also, the Raiders drafted a solid TE in Round 2 last year in Michael Mayer and the biggest question is, who is going to throw to Bowers? It may be hard to become a superstar with Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell distributing the rock.
Grade: B-
Round 2, pick No. 44: C/G Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
While the Raiders were the victim of the early run on quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, they benefitted from the run on defensive players and offensive tackles later in the proceedings. That’s because they got the best center and arguably the best interior offensive lineman in this class at 44.
Jackson Powers-Johnson could be the final piece to give the Raiders one of the best O-lines in the league next year. As it is, the unit played incredibly well last season, finishing 10th in PFF’s final offensive line rankings. The team lost right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor this offseason and will need to replace him (more on that below) but Powers-Johnson slots right in at right guard for Greg Van Roten as well as being the center of the future.
This is another example of the Raiders taking the best player available and adding to a strong unit they already have.
Grade: A
Round 3, pick No. 77: OT Delmar Glaze, Maryland
Maryland’s Delmar Glaze has a lot of versatility, which makes him a valuable pick here in the third round. He should be able to win the swing tackle role right away, backing up both OT spots. He can also compete with Thayer Munford Jr. to replace Eluemunor as the starter on the right side.
If Munford wins the job, Glaze also has potential at guard. That means he can possibly be the sixth offensive lineman, backing up four positions, or if he excels at guard, he could start on the right side, bumping Powers-Jackson to center and unseating Andre James.
Grade: B+
Round 4, pick No. 112: CB Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State
Here’s the Raiders we know and love! Las Vegas finally drafts their big blazing-fast guy in Round 4. Decamerion Richardson is 6-foot-2, 188 pounds, and can fly, running a 4.34 40 at the combine.
Why did he fall to the fourth round then? Well, he’s not that good at covering receivers.
This is typical Raiders in the worst way. It happened in the fourth round, though, so it’s not a huge sin. Taking a player with rare physical gifts at this point isn’t terrible, but after starting for two years, it’s hard to imagine Richardson becoming a good cover guy.
Grade: C+
Round 5, pick No. 148: LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
The Raiders did a 180 in Round 5, taking a try-hard off-ball linebacker from Ohio State in Tommy Eichenberg. The dude was a tackling machine in college but the question is, is Eichenberg athletic enough to make the same plays at the next level?
At worst, Eichenberg should be a good special teams player, and that’s not a bad result from a fifth-round pick.
Grade: B
Round 6, pick No. 208: RB Dylan Laube, New Hampshire
This 5-foot-10, 206-pound running back from New Hampshire is not going to replace Josh Jacobs by any means, but he’s a good pass catcher and a shifty (although not that fast) runner who can return punts and play special teams.
Whether this pick is good or not all comes down to whether the Raiders can figure out the best ways to use Dylan Laube. If developed and utilized correctly and creatively, this small-school wonder could find a Danny Woodhead-type role in the NFL.
Grade: B-
Round 7, pick No. 223: S Trey Taylor, Air Force
Trey Taylor is a high-character leader from the Air Force Academy with the skills to make the team as a special teams ace. He’s not the speediest safety, so coverage could be a problem, but at 6 feet, 213 pounds, he has a good frame, and with some more weight/muscle he could become a good downhill safety.
There’s one more thing to like here, too. Taylor comes from good NFL bloodlines, which is always intriguing. His cousin was a pretty decent NFL safety, and by pretty decent I actually mean one of the best of all time: Hall of Famer Ed Reed.
Grade: B
Round 7, pick No. 229 CB MJ Devonshire, Pittsburgh
This is the anti-Decamerion Richardson pick for the Raiders. MJ Devonshire is a little small and a little slower but he has long arms, can cover, and is a ball-hawking playmaker with six interceptions in his last two college seasons.
Maybe this is the new Raiders. They took the player with a less impressive physical makeup but who looks like he can play at the next level as a nickel.
Grade: B+
Overall grade
The Raiders did a decent job acquiring talent in the 2024 NFL Draft and the grades reflect that. They also (mostly) broke out of old habits and made some solid picks. All that said, they didn't come away with a quarterback or a pass-rusher to play opposite of Maxx Crosby, so they get dinged there a bit. Overall, this draft should improve the team for next season.
Grade: B-