Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is making a move that will evoke memories of his days with Alabama football. It was recently announced that Jacobs would be switching his Raiders jersey number to number eight, the same number he wore at Alabama, per NBCSports.

Apparently, Jacobs had originally wanted to make the switch from 28, the number he has worn throughout his Raiders career, last season, but was told he would owe the NFL the several million dollars in inventory for those jerseys, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Now, after resigning with the Raiders this offseason on a one-year, $12 million contract, Jacobs will be able to make the switch without having to compensate his employer.

“It’s just the number I feel like it brings out something different in me,” said Jacobs, per NBCSports. “Even in college, I feel like I took that leap in that number. So, I mean it’s going to be fun to see what I could do with it and just try to make it a staple.”

It's certainly scary to think about what “something different” might look like for Josh Jacobs, who has already established an excellent career for himself at the NFL level.

The 25-year-old also of course had a great run with the Crimson Tide. This included being named the 2018 SEC Championship Game MVP in a win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Jacobs has since been named to two Pro Bowls with the Raiders, including one a season ago in 2022. If he does indeed reach a new level with his old jersey number, watch out.