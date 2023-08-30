It sounds like all is well between the Las Vegas Raiders and Josh Jacobs. Jacobs ended his holdout over the weekend, agreeing to a one-year contract worth up to $12 million. Even though the running back didn't show up to training camp for all of the preseason, Jacobs suggested his negotiations with the Raiders never became personal.

“I mean s***, we here,” Jacobs said, via Vincent Bonsignore of The Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I mean I feel like we made it happen. So it ain’t no hard feelings.”

“It’s a clean slate with me. It was never like…no hate on each side. I understood it, but at the same time, I understood my value too. It was just about meeting in the middle.”

Jacobs had been looking to secure a long-term contract with the Raiders earlier in the offseason. The Raiders and the running back failed to reach an agreement after Las Vegas used the franchise tag on Jacobs. The tag would've paid Jacobs a guaranteed salary worth $10.1 million for the 2023 season.

Jacobs was the 2022 NFL rushing leader. he ran for 1,653 yards on 4.9 yards per carry with 12 touchdowns. Since being selected by Las Vegas in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Jacobs has totaled 4,740 rushing yards in four seasons.

The New York Giants also franchised Saquon Barkley. Unlike Jacobs, Barkley showed up at the start of training camp. Barkley agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $11 million that included a $2 million signing bonus.

Both Jacosb and Barkley can be franchise tagged again next year.