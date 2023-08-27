Running back Josh Jacobs will not be wearing the same uniform he did last season. Relax Las Vegas Raiders fans, Jacobs will still be rocking the silver and black. But this season, he'll be toting the rock in a new number.

Jacobs revealed that he will wear uniform #8 for the 2023 season in a clip the Raiders released via social media. Jacobs wore #28 in his first four NFL seasons, but will lose a digit for the upcoming campaign.

For Raiders fans, Jacobs' uniform number is probably meaningless at this point. They are just happy it's still a Raiders uniform that Jacobs will be wearing.

Last season's leading rusher, Jacobs' status with the team was up in the air for much of the offseason. Jacobs, much like his New York Giants counterpart Saquon Barkley, was not happy to receive the franchise tag.

He refused to sign the tag and stayed away from the team's training camp. The Raiders went so far as to sign veteran back Damien Williams as insurance while Jacobs remained away from the team.

However, again like Barkley and the Giants, Jacobs was able to secure more money in the end. Jacobs signed a one-year deal with the Raiders for up to $12 million. The franchise tag for running backs would've paid $10.1 million. Jacobs' one-year deal replaced the franchise tag.

For now, all is well in the desert. The Raiders have their star running back in the building. Jacobs has a new contract and a new uniform number. The team's next challenge? Unseating the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.