The Raiders got clowned for wishing Jimmy Garoppolo a happy birthday a day after benching him for Aidan O'Connell.

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially benched Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Aidan O'Connell will be getting his first start in his NFL career. However, the timing couldn't be worse.

On Thursday, the team wished Garoppolo a happy birthday, which is typical to see on social media. Most teams celebrate players on the roster no matter their spot on the depth chart.

“Join us in wishing Jimmy Garoppolo Happy Birthday!”

However, Garoppolo was just benched on Wednesday. As you can imagine, social media couldn't help but flame the Raiders for their happy birthday post. The 33rd team used one of the best memes you'll see.

Even Pro Football Talk got involved with some of the fun. They were straight to the point.

“Happy birthday, you're benched.”

But Kofie at Underdog Fantasy maye have one the day with this perfect reaction video. It might perfectly summarize how the Raiders feel about Jimmy Garoppolo.

And lastly, Casey Pratt points out how dysfunctional the Raiders organization might be with this posting. Albeit, it's not their fault Garoppolo was born on November 2.

“This is an elite level of organizational disfunction rarely achieved.”

Garoppolo played six games as the Raiders quarterback. He totaled 1,205 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions. His tenure was less than spectacular and the franchise felt it was time to make a change.

Not only did Vegas move on from Garoppolo this season, but they also fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. Maybe these changes can help turn the season around. If not, at least the Raiders can focus on building around some of the talented players on the roster.