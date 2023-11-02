The Raiders locker room seems to be in a much better mood as they're seen living it up after the Josh McDaniels firing.

The Las Vegas Raiders chose to fire Josh McDaniels as head coach and have named Antonio Pierce as the interim. It's been a mess in Vegas, however, this decision seems to have brought new life into the locker room.

In fact, the mood has reportedly significantly changed, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “Happiest locker room ever.”

For the most part, the Raiders locker room is in good spirits and isn't shy to show it. Since the Josh McDaniels firing, the team added a miniature basketball hoop that Davante Adams loves, per Ari Meirov.

There’s a basketball hoop now in the #Raiders locker room and it certainly looks like Davante Adams is having fun. 😂😂 Watch this with sound on. (🎥 @loganreever)

pic.twitter.com/prmpJydWU3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 2, 2023

In addition to that, the offensive lineman are celebrating by wrestling each other in the locker room, via The Athletic's Tashan Reed. That's one way to celebrate.

“The Raiders offensive line has been having impromptu wrestling matches in the locker room today.”

It's glaringly obvious the team is happy with the head coaching change. Finally, owner Mark Davis made the right call. Everyone of the Raiders players are ready to perform for new interim coach Antonio Pierce.

The last time the Raiders had an interim head coach fill in was Rich Bisaccia when he took over for Jon Gruden for his alleged email scandal. Bisaccia was able to turn the season around. He did well enough that many believed he deserved a chance to remain as the head coach. Instead, Las Vegas opted to move on and hire Josh McDaniels which ultimately didn't work out.

We'll see what Pierce can do now that he's in charge. Hopefully, the excitement that a new coach is bringing to the locker room translates to the field. The Raiders take on the New York Giants in Week 9.