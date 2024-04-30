The Los Angeles Lakers have a massive decision to make regarding the immediate future of head coach Darvin Ham. After losing to the Denver Nuggets in five games, the Lakers have been kicked out of the playoffs. Once thought to be championship contenders after making the Western Conference Finals a year ago and winning the first In-Season Tournament, the Lakers are expected to seriously consider replacing Ham on the sidelines as they discuss all options as an organization this week.
The overall feeling pertaining to the Lakers is that Ham will be relieved of his duties. Team stakeholders believe it is “highly unlikely” that Ham will return, according to a report from The Athletic, plus there seemed to be a disconnect between the coaching staff and players throughout the season. This led to LeBron James and Anthony Davis being the main leaders of the organization, oftentimes trumping whatever Ham wanted in the middle of games.
Between a lack of in-game adjustments and constant shifts in rotations, the Lakers were never able to cement themselves as true title threats this year. Executive Rob Pelinka and his front office believed that they had enough talent to be one of the final teams standing in the playoffs, which is why Ham's underperformance is being put under the microscope.
Regardless of the decision that is made, Ham made it clear in his exit interview on Monday night that he wouldn't trade his experience with the Lakers for anything.
“It's been an unbelievable franchise to represent,” Ham stated in his postgame remarks after the Lakers' Game 5 loss in Denver. “Couldn't ask for a better governor, a better president of basketball operations. Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss. I've seen a lot in my first two years in this seat. I'll continue to work, get better, and control what I can control…
“It’s been a hell of a two years sitting in this seat, I’ll tell you that. It’s been a hell of a two years.”
Now, the key question surrounding the Lakers is not necessarily if they will remove Ham, but who will they replace him with should a move be made? LeBron James could opt out of his contract to become a free agent this summer, and D'Angelo Russell can do the same. The Lakers, who don't have a solidified plan in place for their future, have basically been all-in to try and win a championship the last few seasons with James.
No matter how much time he has left in the league, owner Jeanie Buss and Pelinka want LeBron to remain with and retire with the Lakers. That is why they are prepared to do whatever it takes to retain him in the summer. In addition to a new contract and possibly drafting Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Lakers are going to evaluate their head coaching position and do what is best for LeBron and the organization.
It may be a very tough position for anyone to take over, but there are several candidates for the Lakers to begin considering as replacements for Ham this offseason. Here are the 10 best names to keep an eye on in Los Angeles, assuming Ham is relieved of his duties.
Mike Budenholzer
Head coach experience: 10 seasons [ATL: 2013-18, MIL: 2018-23]
The best head coach available in terms of experience and a track record of proven success is Mike Budenholzer. Should the Lakers move on from Ham, they are going to be looking to bring in an experienced coach that can not only handle championship pressure but also work with LeBron and Davis to tap into this team's full potential. Budenholzer won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, and he was named the NBA's Coach of the Year two different times in 2015 and 2019.
In his 10 seasons as head coach, Budenholzer has finished with a winning record eight different times. He won at least 50 games in five of those seasons, claiming the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference on various occasions.
It would make a lot of sense for Buss and Pelinka to turn their attention to an established coach like Budenholzer should they fire Ham. Funny enough, Ham was an assistant under Budenholzer with the Bucks during their championship season.
JJ Redick
Head coach experience: 0 years of experience
All of a sudden, JJ Redick appears to be the hottest name as a potential first-year head coach during the 2024-25 season. The former 15-year veteran has ventured into the NBA media space since retiring in 2021, and Redick recently interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching vacancy. He is viewed as a strong candidate for that job.
Redick is young enough to hold a strong relationship with the players on any team, and he would command a lot of respect in the locker room given his experiences in the NBA. Not to mention, he would obviously be a favorite of LeBron's, seeing as they just started the Mind the Game podcast together.
Do not be shocked if Redick interviews with the Lakers if Ham is fired.
Tyronn Lue
Head coach experience: 8 seasons* [CLE: 2015-18, LAC: 2020-24]
*Tyronn Lue was fired after six games by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018-19 season
While on the topic of favorites of LeBron, we might as well discuss Tyronn Lue. The current Los Angeles Clippers head coach won a championship with James during the 2015-16 season in Cleveland, and he is already right across the hall in Crypto.com Arena with the Clippers. Should the Clippers lose in the first round to the Dallas Mavericks, there will be noise about what changes this organization will look to make as they move to Inglewood. Lue's job doesn't appear to be in jeopardy, but could he be poached by the Lakers?
In 2020, Ty Lue signed a five-year contract that pays him roughly $7 million annually, with the final year holding a team option. Prior to the start of the 2023-24 season, the Clippers guaranteed the final year of Lue's contract, keeping him with the organization through the 2024-25 season. It would be shocking to see Lue walk away from the Clippers, and the Lakers would need to come at him with a massive offer in order to pull off this heist.
This just doesn't appear to be a realistic scenario, as the Lakers hardly ever pay up for a head coach.
Frank Vogel
Head coach experience: 12 seasons [IND: 2010-16, ORL: 2016-18, LAL: 2019-22, PHX: 2023-24
The Lakers fired Frank Vogel after the 2021-22 season due to the organization needing to make some sort of change. Ultimately, Vogel was their scapegoat. While he could have done some things differently during his tenure in Los Angeles, the fact of the matter is that the veteran head coach won games and delivered them their 17th championship in the 2020 NBA Bubble. The key question here revolves around whether LeBron and Davis still trust Vogel enough.
There seemed to be a disconnect between him and the players in his final seasons with the Lakers, similar to what has occurred with Ham this year. Do the Lakers really want to run the risk of having to deal with this again, or would they want to start fresh with a new head coach that can bring new energy? Should Vogel be fired by the Phoenix Suns after one season, he will be a very interesting name to keep tabs on.
Brad Stevens
Head coach experience: 8 seasons [BOS: 2013-21]
After being on the sidelines with the Boston Celtics for eight seasons, Brad Stevens became the team's president of basketball operations. In this role, Stevens has been responsible for turning the Celtics into the best team in the league, executing trades for both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis last summer.
Stevens has always been regarded as one of the best basketball minds in the NBA. Several teams have attempted to reach out to him about head coaching vacancies, yet he has remained loyal to the Celtics, not wanting to leave their front office. Moving from Boston to Los Angeles would be a shock to the basketball world, especially since he was just named the 2023-24 NBA Executive of the Year with the Celtics. Still, if the Lakers are willing to pay up to get the best basketball mind out there, they may have a shot at Stevens.
However, this is more of a fantasy dream for Lakers fans than a potential reality.
Chris Quinn
Head coach experience: 0 years of experience
Chris Quinn has been one of the top assistant coaches in the NBA under Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. Known for his role in player development, Quinn is a highly respected assistant who has earned various head coaching interviews through the years. It won't be long until he becomes a head coach in this league.
Regarding the Lakers, Quinn would be a young voice that could connect with the youth of this team, while working hand-in-hand with the veterans to create a bonded culture. After all, he has helped build the Heat into a perennial contender alongside Spoelstra, so it's not hard to believe he could do so on his own.
Kenny Atkinson
Head coach experience: 4 seasons* [BKN: 2016-20]
*Atkinson was fired by Brooklyn Nets near conclusion of 2019-20 season.
Since being relieved of his duties with the Brooklyn Nets, Kenny Atkinson has been a very successful assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors. He was a part of the Warriors staff during their 2022 championship run.
Atkinson brings a solid blend of experience and culture with him to any potential head coaching position. He knows what it takes to lead star players, and Atkinson's name has been mentioned in numerous head coaching vacancies through the years. In fact, he was set to become the Charlotte Hornets new coach in 2023 before having a change of heart and remaining with Golden State. The 56-year-old is one of the more experienced options in the coaching market.
Sam Cassell
Head coach experience: 0 years of experience
After a 15-year playing career, Sam Cassell has become an assistant coach who may have the most connections around the league. Between relationships with organizations and star players, Cassell is a name everyone knows. In addition to being an assistant with the Washington Wizards and the Clippers, Cassell also spent time with Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers. Now, he is on Joe Mazzulla's bench with the Boston Celtics.
Cassell is one of those guys who simply understands the ebbs and flows of basketball. He sees the game from a different perspective and always commands the respect of those in his locker room as a result. This would be an interesting hire for the Lakers due to the fact that Cassell brings no head coaching experience with him. However, his relationship with LeBron and Davis could be exactly what this organization needs.
Mark Jackson
Head coach experience: 3 seasons [GSW: 2011-2024]
Known for his defensive-minded nature as a head coach, Mark Jackson would be a wild hire for the Lakers. Jackson was the first coach Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green ever had. Quite honestly, he deserves a lot of credit for helping turn the Warriors into the championship contenders they were over the last decade.
This hire would come down to a respect thing between Jackson and James. If LeBron was to give his approval here, the Lakers would be smart to consider Jackson given his extensive background as both a coach and analyst for ESPN. Then again, there are a lot of unknowns with Jackson since he has been out of the game for a while.
Scott Brooks
Head coach experience: 12 seasons [OKC: 2008-15, WAS: 2016-21]
Scott Brooks is definitely one of the most underrated names in the league when it comes to head coaching vacancies right now. While he has been an assistant with the Portland Trail Blazers for the last three years, Brooks would bring a plethora of high-level experience with him to any other team. He led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the NBA Finals in 2012, where he eventually fell to LeBron and the Miami Heat.
In the past, Brooks has been considered by the Lakers for their head coaching vacancy. Already having years of experience under his belt and getting to the NBA Finals once before, Brooks is an intriguing name to keep tabs on in connection with Los Angeles.