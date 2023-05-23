A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Tom Brady has retired from football — but only as a player. The future Hall of Famer is still very much attached to the sport that elevated him to mainstream legend status, this time as he is about to become part of the ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders. How about that? One can view that as some sort of a completion of a full circle for Brady, who was the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback in that memorable Tuck Rule game way back in 2002 that was widely considered a pivotal moment in kicking off the Pats’ NFL dynasty.

But back to the present, Tom Brady’s Raiders move has also given Twitter a new material to make jokes about how the seven-time Super Bowl winner continues to cast a shadow on Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo and Tom Brady have a well-known connection. After all, Jimmy G spent the first three years of his career in the NFL serving as Brady’s backup in New England.

Tom Brady looking at Josh McDaniels when Jimmy G gets hurt for the first time this season… pic.twitter.com/wveX9ibh81 https://t.co/3EQjOY7Ace — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) May 22, 2023

Tom Brady when Jimmy G gets hurt in week 5 pic.twitter.com/QXJgsyda6c — #1 Kittle Fan (@kittlefacts) May 22, 2023

Jimmy G still working under Brady. https://t.co/D1OfmpwkXV — Alfredo Brown (@ThePretendGM) May 22, 2023

Tom Brady still finds a way to stay ahead of Jimmy G https://t.co/rs4zx9At7M — Will Compton (@_willcompton) May 22, 2023

After his stint in Foxborough, Garropolo went to the San Francisco 49ers where he finally got to be a full-time starter. Now with the Raiders, Garoppolo will once again relish the role of a QB1. The Raiders parted ways with long-time starter Derek Carr in the offseason, and it’s Garoppolo who will be inheriting that seat. Tom Brady will be watching Garoppolo from afar, but it won’t be too much of a surprise if he gets seen giving Garoppolo some advice.

Tom Brady retired from the NFL after 23 seasons, but the desire to win is definitely still there in the former quarterback.