Tom Brady is close to taking partial ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the sale of a minority share of Las Vegas to Brady has been agreed to and submitted to the NFL for approval.

Breer also said Brady is already in business with majority owner Mark Davis with the Las Vegas Aces.

Tom Brady’s move should give him plenty to focus on after he retired. Brady went down as the greatest quarterback of all time and also has a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports to be their lead NFL analyst.

At 45 years old, he still will give plenty back to the game he was great at.

Brady played 22 NFL seasons and won seven Super Bowls. He also was named NFL MVP three times and holds the NFL records for most career quarterback wins (251), passing completions (7,753), passing touchdowns (649) and passing yards (89,214).

Tom Brady played his last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a historic 20-year run with the New England Patriots.

In 2022, Brady was still one of the game’s best. He threw for 4,694 passing yards and 25 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

The Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV in 2020.

There have been several historic accomplishments in Brady’s career. Now, he gets to turn to the broadcasting booth next year and now an ownership opportunity.

According to Sportico, Brady made $333 million in playing salary and bonuses during his career. That does not include endorsements he’s had with Under Armour, ITC Watches, Upper Deck and other companies.