There’s a new wave of talented young quarterbacks coming into the NFL. The 2023 Draft brought some insanely talented QB prospects to lead their respective teams. Before they come into the league, though, the greatest QB in league history sat them down for a heart-to-heart talk. Tom Brady, the recently-retired legend, talked to Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis. During their discussion, Brady gave them some sage advice (video from Peter Schrager).

“Going in the second round (of the NFL Draft), in the end, that’s not really a big deal. Going first overall, in the end, it’s not a big deal. It’s great… but I was drafted 199, I just outlasted everybody… There’s another me back there, so how do I keep my edge on everybody? I had to keep working. I didn’t go, ‘Hey, I’m good. I won three Super Bowls, I’m good’.”

Video of ⁦@TomBrady⁩ speaking with Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis at yesterday’s ⁦@Fanatics⁩ lunch with ⁦@michaelrubin⁩ and ⁦@trvisXX⁩ … Awesome message from Brady to the four rookie QBs. ⁦@gmfb⁩ pic.twitter.com/rVQCLU1dMc — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 19, 2023

Brady’s words ring even more true when you put it in the perspective of the 2022 NFL draft class. The current best quarterback out of the incoming sophomores is San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy… who was the Mr. Irrelevant of the class. No matter how high you were rated in college, there’s always going to be someone below you that wants to take your head off.

The NFL is a tough league, especially for quarterbacks. If Young, Stroud, or any of these quarterbacks want to last in the league, they’ll need to take a page out of Tom Brady’s playbook. The ex-Patriots and Buccaneers legend’s hunger for glory was a big reason why he had a successful career. As he mentioned in his speech, you need to have that drive in order to be great in this league.

Will Bryce Young or one of these quarterbacks turn out to be an all-time great?