The Las Vegas Raiders have been in shambles. Members of the NFL media have taken notice of the poor decisions and drama within the organization. None have received more criticism than Davante Adams, Josh McDaniels, and Josh Jacobs. Colin Cowherd shot the latest bullet of disdain for these actions in The Herd Show.

Josh Jacobs plans to hold out on playing through the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. This is because he has not yet received a long-term deal from the team. Colin Cowherd took a jab at the team for not having a good enough condition for their star Davante Adams after this news.

Reason for panic for the Raiders? "Be careful about leaving boring and predictable… There's drama always bubbling right below the surface." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/2Cb1ekTsSM — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 28, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Davante Adams left boring, efficient, and predictable creatures of habit. They always drafted a defensive player in the first round. Then, they go draft offense. He left them for the Raiders,” he said.

The radio show host was furious in pointing out how bad the situation has played out for Las Vegas. He pointed out issues concerning Jimmy Garoppollo, and Josh McDaniels to illustrate that the team should do better.

“So the Raiders and since they lost in the Super Bowl in 20 or 21 years, they've been in the playoffs twice. Lost both times. Boom, out. They are basically a volcano with a logo. They are always bubbling under the surface. This after Jimmy Garoppollo failed the physical. This was after the head coach, after his first year, had to meet with the owner behind closed doors. Mess,” Colin Cowherd declared with much disdain.

Josh Jacobs and his plan might not be final. Only until Week 1 can Raiders Nation find out if all this drama will be resolved.