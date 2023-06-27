Josh Jacobs has yet to sign his franchise tag with the Las Vegas Raiders nearly four months after the team placed it on him. The Raiders are optimistic that Jacobs will be with them for training camp, but with no long-term deal imminent, Tom Pelissero reports that the reigning NFL rushing champion could holdout of camp and potentially push it into the season.

“One [situation] that nobody's talking about is Josh Jacobs,” Pelissero said on The Rich Eisen Show. “At this point, if there’s not a long-term deal I don’t anticipate Jacobs being there at the start of training camp and I don’t know that he shows up Week 1.”

Jacobs was one of three running backs to be franchise tagged this offseason, along with Tony Pollard and Saquon Barkley. Only Pollard has signed his tag.

Jacobs was very good for the Raiders through the first three seasons of his career, averaging 1,029 rushing yards during that span and scoring 28 touchdowns in the process. He broke out in 2022 for his best season as a pro, leading the league in rushing with 1,653 yards on a career-high 340 carries and 12 touchdowns. He added 400 receiving yards and played every game of the season for the first time in his career.

The Raiders' offense will look a little different in 2023 with the departure of long-time quarterback Derek Carr. Las Vegas signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their new signal-caller, though he has injury concerns. If Josh Jacobs decides to stay away from the team until he gets a long-term contract, the Raiders could have a long season ahead of them in 2023.