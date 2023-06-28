Derek Carr is taking the reigns of the New Orleans Saints after being basically ran out of town by the Las Vegas Raiders. He seems to be fitting in very well with his new squad and impressing his new teammates.

Saints tight end Juwan Johnson discussed Carr on SiriusXM NFL Radio. He said that his new quarterback reminded him of Drew Brees and, perhaps just as interestingly, said that the Raiders' talent around him was not all that great. Although he didn’t name the team directly, he implied that Carr didn’t always have a deep supporting cast.

"He's giving me a lot of Drew [Brees]." High praise for @Saints QB Derek Carr from TE Juwan Johnson #Saints | #WhoDat | @juwanplease pic.twitter.com/KkJQoFROHQ — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 28, 2023

“I feel like with Derek, there’s a lot of things that you can do,” Johnson said. “He’s been in an offense where he’s had Josh McDaniels, Jon Gruden, so he has a lot of that he can bring over to our offense. Obviously, we have a lot of pieces on our offense — which I think he’s probably never had before. So that’s something that he can use a little bit.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is a wild assessment from Johnson. Carr's Raiders weren’t exactly the pinnacle of talent but he played with numerous stars over the years. Even if the Saints have a better supporting cast for him than the Raiders did — which is certainly up for debate — Carr's Raiders were not without supporting stars.

Just last season, the Raiders had Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs, who were both First-Team All-Pro guys, and Darren Waller, who was a Pro Bowler in 2020. Carr used to play with Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper and over his nine-year stint with the Raiders has had players like Hunter Renfrow, Jared Cook, Michael Crabtree and Latavius Murray alongside him, too. There was some brief overlap between some of these players, meaning Carr almost always had a star skill player somewhere in the offense.

As Derek Carr begins his stint with the Saints after a brutal ending to his time with the Raiders, he'll have help from the likes of Johnson, Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Jamaal Williams, Taysom Hill, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Rashid Shaheed and Foster Moreau (who he had with the Raiders for the last few seasons).