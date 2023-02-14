The 2022 season is officially in the books. After winning the Super Bowl in the 2021 season, the Los Angeles Rams endured a year that was far from perfect.

They finished the year 5-12 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Their .294 winning percentage became the worst ever by any defending NFL or AFL champion. Los Angeles is also the first defending Super Bowl champion to have a losing record since the 2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and to miss the postseason since the 2016 Denver Broncos.

To bounce back in 2023, the front office might need to make some game-changing moves. However, the team is already about $2.7 million above the salary cap, which should make things difficult in free agency. Because of that, Los Angeles could waive some veterans to clear the way for re-signings and other additions.

With that being said, here is one player from the Los Angeles Rams who could be a surprise roster cut during the 2023 offseason.

Rams Surprise Roster Cut: RB Cam Akers

In the 2021 season, the Rams saw the emergence of Cooper Kupp. The wide receiver had a breakout year, earning the triple-crown of receiving. He was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP.

But perhaps a big reason for Kupp’s success in 2021 was the absence of Cam Akers. After a solid rookie campaign, the running back missed the majority of his sophomore season as he tore his achilles tendon just before the start of training camp. Because of that, he only appeared in one game in the regular season plus four in the playoffs with no touchdowns.

Then, this past season, many predicted Akers to have a comeback year. Unfortunately for him and the team, things were not ideal. In addition to the poor record for the Rams, Akers reportedly asked for a trade mid-season. He ended up missing three games following the request. The running back later denied the trade rumors.

In 15 games, he had 188 carries for 786 yards and nine touchdowns, all career bests. He closed out the season with three consecutive 100-yard performances. He also added 13 receptions for 117 total yards. Akers’ touches significantly increased after Kupp injured his ankle and Los Angeles waived RB2 Darrell Henderson.

Although he is the team’s primary running back, Akers could be on his way out. Kupp should return in 2023 after struggling with injuries this past year, which means the Rams could return to a pass-focused offense. This means that there is a chance Akers’ role gets diminished just like it was in the first half of the 2022 season.

Instead of keeping him, the Rams could make a big decision and waive Akers this offseason. By doing so, they would save $1.5 million that they could use to re-sign some of their free agents or bring others to improve the roster.

While he is the main running back for the Rams, it is unclear whether this past season has somehow affected their relationship. At the age of 23, Akers could be after his first big paycheck and a larger role. With a Super Bowl ring already under his belt, a change of scenery could be on his way.

At the end of the day, cutting Akers could be a way of giving him a new beginning. The running back could play more for a different organization and even get more money now. Rather than waiting one more season to hit free agency, he could potentially sign a lucrative contract ahead of the 2023 campaign.

All things considered, Cam Akers may end up being a surprising cut for the Rams during the 2023 offseason.