The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season full of expectations. After winning the Super Bowl for the first time in more than two decades, the team tried to be the first back-to-back champion since the 2004 New England Patriots. Unfortunately for Los Angeles fans, things were far from perfect.

The Rams finished the year 5-12 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Their .294 winning percentage became the worst ever by any defending NFL or AFL champion. Los Angeles is also the first defending Super Bowl champion to have a negative record since the 2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and to miss the postseason since the 2016 Denver Broncos.

Following a disappointing 2022 campaign, the front office will have a lot of work to do to turn things around. Whether it is going after free agents or working with what they already have, the Rams should be active in the summer. With that being said, here are three major fixes the Los Angeles Rams must make this offseason to return to the NFL playoffs in 2023.

3. The running game

If there was one area that failed to impress the Rams was their running game. The team finished with just 1,661 rushing yards, placing Los Angeles in the bottom five in the league.

The Rams only had three players who finished the year with more than 100 yards on the ground. Cam Akers led the team with 786 yards and seven touchdowns. Darrell Henderson had 283 yards and found the end zone three times. Finally, rookie Kyren Williams recorded 139 yards but failed to score.

The problem is that the unit should suffer some major setbacks in 2023. Los Angeles waived Henderson in November. Also, Akers has been in many rumors for the past season, which means he could be available for trades in the offseason.

This means that the already poor-performing running game for the Rams can lose its top contributor. Without Akers, Los Angeles would need to find a replacement at a starting level. Big names such as New York’s Saquon Barkley and Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs should be on the radar, but the team should also keep an eye on other names who do not get the same attention as the two. Buffalo’s Devin Singletary and Miami’s Raheem Mostert are cheaper options who could outplay their contracts.

Should the Rams improve their running game, it should significantly help their offense. With the unit dealing with injuries, multiple quality running backs could be a viable solution to the problem.

2. Quarterback depth

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons the Rams won the Super Bowl last season was Matthew Stafford. The veteran quarterback joined the team in a trade with the Detroit Lions involving Jared Goff. Stafford helped Cooper Kupp win the triple-crown of receiving, leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in 2021.

In 2022, however, Stafford dealt with a spinal cord contusion that sidelined him for the final seven games of the season. In his absence, the Rams utilized three different quarterbacks in their starting lineup. Most notably, 2017 Heisman winner Baker Mayfield started the final four games of the year as the team went 1-3.

With so much uncertainty about Stafford’s condition, Los Angeles should consider having a backup quarterback with the potential of being a starter.

Mayfield, Bryce Perkins, and John Wolford are all free agents in 2023. That leaves the team with no fully healthy quarterbacks under contract for the upcoming season. Because of that, the front office should make the quarterback room a priority in the offseason.

An option is bringing back Mayfield. He should be a cheap option and has starting experience in the NFL. Some free agents that the Rams should also consider are Miami’s Teddy Bridgewater and Dallas’ Cooper Rush. They all started games in 2022 and could be solid backups who could start a game or two if necessary.

1. The injury bug

At the end of the day, Los Angeles’ 2022 season was seriously affected by something out of its control. The team finished with 15 players on the injury reserve list. That includes Kupp and Stafford. Additionally, three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald played in just 11 games due to an ankle injury.

If the Rams want to return to the playoffs in 2023, they need to somehow address the situation. They could bring more starting-caliber players to create depth and who can step up when needed. Also, they could make a special routine for those veterans in training camp. That way, these players could be more physically prepared for the season and even more rested if needed.

Either way, addressing the high number of injuries in 2022 is something Los Angeles should have on its offseason list. If they can avoid as many injuries as possible, whether it is by limiting players’ time in the regular season or practices, the Rams could be in a good position to return to the postseason in 2023.