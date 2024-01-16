Who we looking at, Rams fans?

The Los Angeles Rams had a remarkable 2023 NFL season, defying expectations after an offseason purge of veteran talent. Despite the skepticism, the team leaned on its experienced core and unexpected young talent to secure a 10-7 record. That's a significant improvement from the previous season. However, their journey came to an end in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, where they lost to the Detroit Lions. Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft, the Rams have an opportunity to further strengthen their roster and address key areas of need.

Recapping the Rams' 2023 NFL Season

The Rams emerged as one of the NFL's unexpected success stories in 2023. Anticipated by many to undergo a rebuilding phase after parting ways with veteran talent, the team, instead, relied on their seasoned core and young contributors to secure a Wild Card spot.

Following a mere five-win season the year before, the Rams rebounded impressively. Quarterback Matthew Stafford showcased a return to peak form, and head coach Sean McVay demonstrated why he was eager to stay.

Noteworthy performances by established stars like Stafford, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp played a pivotal role. Meanwhile, emerging talents such as rookie receiver Puka Nacua and defensive lineman Kobie Turner made significant contributions. Still, despite a promising regular season, the Rams' playoff journey concluded abruptly with a 24-23 loss to the Lions in the NFC Wild Card Game.

The Rams' 2024 Draft Outlook

Instead of embarking on a rebuild, the 2023 season marked the potential beginning of a new era for the Rams. McVay and general manager Les Snead can now capitalize on their success. They should aim to make the team even more formidable in 2024. With the postseason behind them, attention turns to the upcoming draft. The Rams hold the 22nd overall selection and look to make impactful choices to further strengthen their roster. That's despite having just six total picks, including two fifth-round options. Remember that the Rams lack selections in the fourth and seventh rounds. As they navigate the draft landscape, the Rams seek to identify prospects who can contribute to their ongoing quest for success.

Here we will look at the players that the Los Angeles Rams' can look at as way too early targets in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Since Sean McVay's tenure with the Rams began, the team hasn't had the chance to make a first-round pick. However, last spring's draft showcased the Rams' knack for unearthing talent. They had notable selections like Steve Avila, Turner, Byron Young, and of course, Nacua. A couple of those guys could vie for offensive and defensive Rookie of the Year honors. With this track record in mind, the expectation is high for whomever the Rams choose in the first round. One such guy is Iowa's Cooper DeJean. Renowned as one of the premier corners in this draft class, DeJean brings both defensive prowess and return abilities to the table. Some teams even believe he possesses the versatility to contribute across various positions in the secondary at the professional level.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Ga'Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry emerges as a standout cornerback in this year's draft. If the Rams are unable to pick DeJean, McKinstry should be next in line. Boasting multiple years as a starter, McKinstry impresses with his imposing length and size. These are complemented by exceptional punt return skills. A high-IQ athlete with notable physicality and speed, McKinstry is considered among the top cornerbacks in this draft class. Sure, there's room for improvement, particularly in refining his downfield hand usage. That said, McKinstry's undeniable skill set offers defensive coordinators the flexibility to deploy him in diverse schemes. He could make an early impact as a starter in the NFL.

Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State

Similar to their cornerback situation, the Rams have faced challenges in obtaining sufficient contributions from their safety group. This is compounded by the impending free agency of Jordan Fuller and John Johnson II. As such, Jaden Hicks emerges as a potential linchpin for the Rams' secondary turnaround. He has remarkable range and ball skills akin to a centerfielder. These qualities address a void in the Rams' defensive lineup. Hicks could then provide a promising solution to bolster their safety position.

Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane

Defense is extremely basic here with it's obvious man look, but to me it seems like Michael Pratt IDs the mismatch of the LB on the RB and exploits it pre snap. I just like seeing QBs be active communicators. pic.twitter.com/T8MCAP4fV0 — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) January 16, 2024

Keep in mind that 31-year-old backup Carson Wentz is no longer hitting Pro Bowl standards. There's also uncertainty surrounding youngsters Brett Rypien and Stetson Bennett. As such, the Rams find themselves in a prime position to target a quarterback in the upcoming draft. Remember also that the 2024 NFL Draft marks the Rams' return to the first round since 2016. This is where Michael Pratt enters the picture. He may not be a big name, but Pratt was a consistent four-year starter at Tulane. He showcased improvement throughout his tenure in The Big Easy. Pratt's impressive record includes at least 20 touchdowns and no more than eight interceptions in each college season. These culminated in a combined 22 wins over his last two years. As Stafford's backup for 2024 and possibly 2025, Pratt can learn from one of the premier quarterbacks of the past 15 years.

Looking Ahead

The Los Angeles Rams, buoyed by the success of the 2023 NFL season, enter the 2024 NFL Draft with both optimism. Having showcased their ability to uncover talent in later rounds, the Rams aim to make the most of their first-round pick. The potential targets include Cooper DeJean, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Jaden Hicks, and Michael Pratt. They represent a mix of defensive prowess, versatility, and strategic investments for the team's future. As the Rams look to build upon their recent achievements and address key areas of need, the choices made in the upcoming draft will play a pivotal role in shaping the team's trajectory for the seasons ahead. With a combination of seasoned veterans and emerging stars, the Rams aim to maintain their competitive edge. Of course, they want to contend at the highest level in the ever-evolving landscape of the NFL.