No retirement talk from Matthew Stafford after his Rams' season ended at the hands of his former team, the Lions.

The marriage between Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams had a perfect start. But after a couple of trying seasons, is Stafford ready to move on, or perhaps even hang up his cleats? Doesn't sound like it, despite a heartbreaking end to the season on Sunday.

“That’s my plan right now, yeah, my plan is to be back,” Stafford remarked when asked about his future with the Rams, courtesy of The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

“And you’ll have to deal with me for another year!”

Stafford made his emotional return to Detroit on Sunday to take on the team that drafted him first overall back in 2009. In a thrilling game, Stafford's old team knocked off his new one, 24-23. And despite the new uniform on Stafford, he exhibited some of his trademark toughness.

The quarterback fought through a hand injury that drew blood and a bone-crushing hit that forced him into the blue medical tent to be evaluated before returning to the game.

After 15 seasons and myriad injuries, it was worth wondering if a tough loss in a homecoming game of sorts had Stafford contemplating his future.

Stafford, Rams not done chasing trophies

When Stafford requested that the Lions trade him ahead of the 2021 season, his desire to find the success in the playoffs he didn't in Detroit was top of mind.

Mission accomplished, as his first campaign with the Rams ended with the Vince Lombardi Trophy in hand, in the team's home stadium no less.

But the team went through a miserable follow-up season, winning just five games. 2023 was viewed as another rebuilding season for Sean McVay's squad, with expectations not especially high.

But a surprise playoff appearance has perhaps invigorated Stafford and given him reason enough to run it back for 2024 as he and the Rams chase another ring.