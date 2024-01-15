Puka Nacua set another new rookie record and still blamed himself for the Rams' playoff loss to the Lions.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua just enjoyed a historic rookie season and a historic playoff debut against the Detroit Lions. Nacua recorded nine catches for 181 yards and a score, breaking DK Metcalf's record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game. Unfortunately, Nacua wasn't able to haul in one final Matthew Stafford pass that would have put the Rams in position to win the game, and the final result was a disappointing 24-23 defeat.

That last play didn't come without controversy, though, as Nacua's jersey was grabbed and there was clear early contact on the fourth-and-long play:

Early contact here and a jersey pull on this throw to Puka but the refs don't throw a flag. #LARvsDET pic.twitter.com/Javjw3d4wr — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) January 15, 2024

While a flag easily could have been thrown to get the Rams in game-winning field goal position, Nacua wasn't making excuses.

“It’s a physical game of football, and they’re a good team,” Nacua said, via Rams.com. Playoff football is where every inch matters. They were playing physical, but I definitely feel like I could have done a better job at being able to separate and just come down with it. Every catch is going to be contested … and I just wasn’t able to come down with those ones.”

Nacua took the blame himself for the outcome of the game.

“Not disappointed in the team and my teammates, but disappointed in myself. Put myself in the opportunity to make plays, but I didn't come down with the opportunity that I had.”

Puka Nacua's historic rookie season

While Puka Nacua was disappointed in himself for how things turned out, the future is bright for the young wide receiver. The 2023 fifth-round pick came out of nowhere to become Matthew Stafford's favorite target in 2023, hauling in 105 balls for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season. Nacua set single-season rookie records for both receptions and receiving yards with these numbers.

Rams head coach Sean McVay gushed about Nacua after the loss to the Lions, calling him a “warrior” and saying he would be a “problem for a long time.”

.@AsapPuka "is a freakin' warrior… This guy is going to be a problem for a long time." pic.twitter.com/1pFANWnMQu — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 15, 2024

Puka Nacua was one of the best stories of the season in the NFL, and it should be fun to follow his career as he looks to build on this historic rookie campaign. With Stafford set to return in 2024, he and Nacua will try to lead the Rams further in the playoffs.