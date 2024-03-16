On Friday morning, the NFL world received a jolt to the senses when it was revealed that Los Angeles Rams future Hall of Fame defensive tackle would be retiring from the sport, effective immediately. Over the course of his career, Donald has established himself as who some would argue to be the greatest defensive player in the history of the game, and the Rams will now have to move forward without their defensive anchor of the last decade.
One person who was sad to see Donald's announcement but grateful for his legendary career is another LA legend, Magic Johnson, who won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s.
“I just want to thank Aaron Donald for bringing a Super Bowl championship to Los Angeles. I bought a suite at SoFi Stadium to watch you play on Sundays. You never disappointed and always delivered an exciting game! Enjoy your retirement, time with your family, and whatever you decide to do in the next chapter of your life!” wrote Johnson on his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Indeed, Aaron Donald will be sorely missed by not only the Rams players but also the fans, who saw the team break through and win the Super Bowl–right at home in Los Angeles no less–back in 2021-22 vs the Cincinnati Bengals thanks in no small part to Donald's contributions.
With the NFL Draft looming, the Rams now have a GOAT-sized void to fill along their defensive line.