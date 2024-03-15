On Friday morning, the NFL world received a jolt when it was announced that superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams would be retiring from football. Over the course of his career, Donald established himself as one of the greatest players ever in the NFL, and now the Rams will look to move forward without the best player in their team's best player in history.
One person who was understandably emotional about the announcement was none other than Donald's wife Erica, who took to Instagram to express her sentiments on her husband's decision to retire.
“I am beyond proud of you. The man you are as a husband and a father, the career you had and the blessings you give. I love you 99. Cheers to the next chapter,” wrote Erica Donald's statement in part.
As previously mentioned, one would be hard-pressed to find a better defensive tackle in any era of the NFL than what Aaron Donald brought to the Rams during his legendary career there after playing his college football at Pittsburgh. Despite working against double and even triple teams on a weekly basis, Donald still found creative ways to get to the quarterback consistently, despite ironically being framed by some as being “too small” for his position coming out of college.
The Rams and their fans will always be thankful for Donald's contribution to the franchise, which culminated with a Super Bowl victory, in Los Angeles no less, back in the 2021-22 season vs the Cincinnati Bengals.