The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new wide receiver added to their roster after making a trade with the Los Angeles Rams to acquire veteran wideout Allen Robinson. In exchange for Robinson along with a seventh-round pick (No. 251), the Steelers traded just a seventh-round pick (N0. 234).

The trade will be made official on Friday with the contract of Allen Robinson having after adjustments to his deal per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. For the 2023 NFL season, the Rams will be paying $10 million while the Steelers will provide Robinson the signing bonus and base salary worth $3.835 million and $1.165 million, respectively. That will have his base salary in 2024 go down from $15 million to $10 million.

The 29-year-old Allen Robinson joined the Rams in 2022 on a three-year deal worth $46.5 million, but appeared in only 10 games in his only season in Los Angeles. During that time, he collected just 339 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 33 catches and 52 targets, as he was unable to produce more due to a left ankle injury he suffered in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs that put him on the injured reserved to finish the campaign.

Allen Robinson should be able to provide meaningful production for the Steelers’ passing attack that was just 24th last season with only 200.6 passing yards per game and 19th in completion rate (63.75%). Robinson joins a wide receiver room that also features Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

The Steelers are coming off a disappointing 2022 campaign in which they missed the boat to the playoffs. However, they did finish with a winning record of 9-8.