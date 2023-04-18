The Pittsburgh Steelers made some noise on Tuesday with reports that they are adding veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson via trade from the Los Angeles Rams. While the deal is still pending a physical, the Steelers appear confident that Robinson is healthy enough to acquire.

Robinson is an intriguing addition to the Steelers. Two years removed from back-to-back 1000-yard seasons, Robinson’s production has dipped drastically since 2021. In 22 games over the last two seasons, Robinson had 71 catches for 749 yards and four touchdowns.

With the Steelers eyeing a postseason berth in 2023, Pittsburgh fans are torn on whether a player like Robinson is a good fit.

Allen Robinson performed well with bad qb play in his past. Injuries have caught up with him, but he’s still only 29. I like this, as the Steelers desperately needed a slot guy until (if) Austin can fill that role. — Greg (@pitpanther01) April 18, 2023

From Joe Schoebert to Myles Jack to now Pat Peterson and Allen Robinson, the Steelers have cornered the market in over the hill veterans who are no longer very productive https://t.co/Jk4EGmfbpO — Clevta (@Clevta) April 18, 2023

Hopefully, he can pass the physical and we can get the 2019-2020 Allen Robinson. Or at least something close to it. https://t.co/YjMGTsrgHq — Reverend (@RevKoka) April 18, 2023

If Robinson can return to form, it would be the potential steal of the offseason for the Steelers. That seems to be a big if though, especially considering Robinson’s health concerns. He finished last season on the injured reserve list with a foot injury.

Robinson’s time with the Rams was short-lived in a season that many in the organization would like to forget. LA thought they were bringing in a Pro Bowl-caliber weapon to a team destined for another deep postseason run when they signed Robinson to a three-year deal worth $46.5 million last March. Instead, the team did not live up to expectations and crumbled to a 5-12 record, losing more games than any other reigning Super Bowl champion.

Still under the age of 30, there’s a chance Allen Robinson can salvage his NFL career and get back to being an elite receiver for the Steelers. Health will play a big factor in determining that.