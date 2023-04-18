Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of making a big addition to the offense. Los Angeles Rams WR Allen Robinson is headed to Pittsburgh to take a physical, and if all goes well, he will be heading to the Steelers in a trade, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

‘Steelers are bringing Rams WR Allen Robinson for a physical and if he passes, a trade to Pittsburgh is expected to happen, per sources.’

Robinson’s future with the Rams seemed to be over after just one year, and if everything goes well, he is headed to the Steelers in a surprising turn of events.

Robinson joined the Rams last offseason after a couple of solid seasons with the Chicago Bears. However, Robinson caught just 33 passes for 339 yards and three scores in 10 games as a Ram, and there were plenty of injuries across the roster that played a part in their struggles. Nonetheless, the Rams are looking to move on from Robinson, and Pittsburgh is quite the landing spot if all goes through.

Robinson’s contract likely prevented teams from making a move, but the Rams have paid $5 million of his salary already.

WR Allen Robinson is due $15 million guaranteed this season, of which the Rams already have paid $5 million. It is expected that the Steelers will pay a portion of the remaining $10 million to Robinson, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2023

If the Steelers add Robinson, he will join a group that features Diontae Johnson and George Pickens with Pat Freiermuth at tight end and Najee Harris at running back, giving Kenny Pickett a flurry of options to choose from on offense.

Robinson is still only 29 years old, and maybe joining the Steelers will give him a chance to have a bit of a carer resurgence after a disappointing run with the Rams.