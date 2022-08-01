Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson may be on the sideline until the start of the season.

According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, Jefferson will be having knee surgery.

McVay was in good spirits after announcing that Jefferson would be having surgery. When asked about the wide receiver, McVay stated, “It was really positive news that we got on him. He’s in good spirits.”

McVay was then asked about whether or not Van Jefferson would be ready to go by the start of the regular season. His answer didn’t give any clear indication. He stated, “That’s up in the air right now.”

#Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters that WR Van Jefferson will, in fact, have knee surgery tomorrow. He’s out a few weeks and TBD for Week 1. https://t.co/sZdAbNOziE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2022

Jefferson has been solid since entering the NFL in 2020. In his rookie season, he recorded 19 receptions for 220 yards and one touchdown.

As he went into year two, he played a much bigger role within this offense. Jefferson started all 17 regular season games for the Rams. He exploded for 50 receptions, totaling 802 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Now as he enters year three, he will be solidified in a receiving room with Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.

With two receivers of that caliber, Van Jefferson could be in line for even more touches potentially. Kupp alone commands undivided attention from opposing secondaries.

Kupp, the triple-crown winner in 2021, led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. He finished with 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns.

Allen Robinson is also still a legitimate threat. While he had a few down years with the Chicago Bears, he could look to return to form in Los Angeles.

Once Jefferson is back and ready to go, a spot will be waiting for him in this offense.