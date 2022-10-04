You don’t mess around with Bobby Wagner. This is the exact statement the Los Angeles Rams veteran linebacker sent on Monday night as he took down a random fan who decided to run onto the field as the defending champs play the San Francisco 49ers.

Wagner absolutely leveled the fan, who was carrying a pink smoke bomb while making his way across the field. NFL Twitter was absolutely loving it:

This is great work by yellow security guy as the force defender. Get him back to your help, especially when your help is Bobby Wagner pic.twitter.com/yoxC9xEovN — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 4, 2022

I like how this image looks like Bobby Wagner hit the streaker so hard he simply turned into a cloud of smoke pic.twitter.com/1RrssR6R82 — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) October 4, 2022

Would be hilarious plot twist if the NFL gives Bobby Wagner a bonus instead of fining him for leveling the streaker — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 4, 2022

The poor guy just took a massive hit from a 6-foot, 242-pound Bobby Wagner, who was clearly having none of this supporter’s antics. The fan tried his best to elude security, but he was mistaken if he thought he could get away with it by running toward the Rams bench.

The best part of this all is Eli and Peyton Manning breaking down Wagner’s epic tackle:

Peyton and Eli broke down Bobby Wagner stopping a fan on the field. (via @OmahaProd)pic.twitter.com/n970Ki1m2a — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 4, 2022

Peyton described how the “streaker” was running a post route right across the 50-yard line before a security guard took him out with a “nice legal hit.” The Manning brothers were hyped when they saw the replay as they witnessed Wagner unleash his full wrath on the unwitting fan.

This should serve as a warning to supporters out there who even think about pulling off these types of antics during NFL games. These players hit other grown men for a living, and as made evident by Bobby Wagner here, they wouldn’t hesitate to help out security to take out these annoying fans. It makes for some pretty good entertainment, too.