The Texas Rangers are bringing back a familiar face to their front office ahead of the 2023 season. The franchise announced that former All-Star Ian Kinsler, one of their best infielders ever, will be the special assistant to the GM this year:

Welcome back, Ian! We've named Rangers Hall of Famer Ian Kinsler Special Assistant to the General Manager. pic.twitter.com/2nR9oHMe5H — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 6, 2023

Kinsler was a fan favorite back in the day and played eight of his 14 big league seasons with the Rangers, making two All-Star teams in the process. The former second baseman was a mainstay on both sides of the ball, hitting .273 during his time with Texas. Kinsler just got inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame last August, too.

He’s only one of two second basemen to ever slug 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in a single season, doing it on two separate occasions in 2009 and 2011. The Rangers ultimately sent him to the Detroit Tigers in the blockbuster Prince Fielder trade in 2014. Kinsler went on to spend four seasons in Motown before stints with the Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox, and San Diego Padres, ultimately playing his final big league game in 2019 at 37.

Kinsler will accompany GM Chris Young in any front office decisions. The Rangers enjoyed a very productive offseason, headlined by the signing of Jacob deGrom, who will step in and be the team’s ace. They also managed to add Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney, addressing their pitching woes.

Hopefully, Texas can make a run at a Wild Card spot at the very least in 2023. The fans have been long awaiting the chance to see postseason baseball in Arlington again.