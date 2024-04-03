After a stellar rookie season, the Texas Rangers were counting on Josh Jung to continue his production at the hot corner. However, Jung has once again been bitten by the injury bug, forcing the Rangers to consider other options.
Jung has undergone surgery for a fractured right wrist. During the operations, surgeons discovered more extensive damage. Jung's recovery window has gone from six weeks to now eight-10 weeks, via Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.
The third baseman suffered his wrist fractured after being hit by a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays. Before leaving the game, Jung had hit a home run and drove in four runs. Unfortunately, Texas won't have that power in their lineup for the foreseeable future.
Josh Jung was hit by a pitch earlier in today's game and exited.
He suffered a fractured wrist, per Bruce Bochy. pic.twitter.com/SZ6D4Vgo9v
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 2, 2024
Jung has dealt with his fair share of injuries throughout his young career. He missed 40 games in 2023 due to a thumb fracture. Jung has also battled through lengthy foot and shoulder injuries. But when he has been on the diamond, the third baseman has done nothing but impress.
He started the 2024 season hitting .412 with two home runs and six RBI. That came after his first ever All-Star campaign in 2023, when he hit .266 with 23 home runs and 70 RBI.
While they may be used to his absence, the Rangers will sorely miss having Jung in their lineup. His setback already throws a wrench in Texas' plan. Their only hope is that Jung can return on the early side of his eight-10 week timetable. Still, with Jung's injury history that Rangers certainly won't rush him back.
Manager Bruce Bochy understands Jung's pain right now not being on the field. However, he is still confident the third baseman will make a triumphant 2024 return, via CBS News Texas.
“I just feel horrible for him. He's had such tough luck on this thing as far as injuries and it puts a damper on this one,” Bochy said. “He'll be back. I talked to him briefly, and this hurts. You know I feel for the kid because he's had to deal with so much. It's going to be a little while but he'll be back.”
Rangers' response to Josh Jung injury
Josh Jung had first been a top prospect in the Rangers' system. He ranked as high as No. 2 overall in 2023, via MLB Pipeline. With Jung going down, Texas has once again turned to their farm system.
The Rangers have called up Justin Foscue, the team's No. 5 overall prospect, via Pipeline. While Texas can mix-and-match to recreate Jung's production, Foscue getting the call shows the Rangers have high hopes for the infielder.
Which makes sense after his strong performance at the minor league level. Over 288 minor league games, Foscue hit .275 with 50 home runs, 218 RBI and 19 stolen bases. He found a second gear at the Triple-A level in 2023, hitting .266 with 18 home runs, 84 RBI and 14 stolen bases.
Foscue will have plenty of time to make a name for himself as Jung recovers. Upon his return, the Rangers will have some tough decisions to make in the infield. But right now Texas does not have that liberty. He may not be Jung, but the Rangers need Foscue to prove his top prospect status in his first trip to the major leagues.