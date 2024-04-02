It is the final game of a three-game series as the Texas Rangers visit the Tampa Bay Rays. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Rays prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Rangers took game one of the series of the Rays. Josh Jung homered in the first, driving in two runs, to give the Rangers the 3-0 lead early. In the sixth inning, Jung would single home a run, and then score later in the inning as the Rangers made it 6-0. The Rays would get runs back on home runs in the seventh inning by Richie Palacios and Jose Siri, but the Rangers would keep their lead, winning game one of the series 9-3. Still, the hero of the game, Josh Jung, was injured after being hit by a pitch and will be out for the foreseeable future.
That includes game two of the series on Tuesday night, in which Andrew Heaney and Zach Eflin will face off on the mound.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Rangers-Rays Odds
Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-205)
Moneyline: +108
Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+168)
Moneyline: -126
Over: 8 (-110)
Under: 8 (-110)
How to Watch Rangers vs. Rays
Time: 1:10 PM PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT
TV: ESPN+/MLB.TV
Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the Rangers game with the Rays on April 2nd, 2024.
The Rangers will be sending Nathan Eovaldi to the mound in this one. He has already made one start this year, giving up two runs on four hits in six innings of work. Eovaldi has had solid success against the Rays in his career. Current Rays players are hitting just .165 combined lifetime against Eovaldi in 121 at-bats. Only Brandon Lowe has a home run against him, and he is the only player to have more than one RBI against Eovaldi. Still, Lowe has struck out seven times in 25 at-bats against Eovaldi. Meanwhile, Randy Arozarena is just 4-21 with nine strikeouts lifetime against Eovaldi.
The Rangers offense has started the season strong. They are eighth in the majors in runs scored, while sitting eighth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Corey Seager has a solid start to the season. He is hitting .462 so far this year, with two RBIs and three runs scored. Still, the Rangers will be missing Jsh Jung. Jung is hitting .412 with two home runs and six RBIs. The Rangers will make up for that power with Adolis Garcia. Gavis is hitting just .225 on the year, but he has three home runs in his four hits, good for six RBIs this year.
Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the Rays game with the Rangers on April 2nd, 2024.
The Rays will be sending Aaron Civale to the mound in this one. He is 1-0 on the year with a 1.50 ERA. Civale went six innings allowing four hits. He did allow one home run, a solo home run, as his only run allowed. Civale also struck out six. Current members of the Rangers have hit .250 against Civale lifetimes. The most successful has been Jared Walsh, who is 2-5 lifetime with a home run and two RBIs.
Ray's offense has been very average so far this year. They are 15th in runs scored, 17th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging percentage. Yandy Diaz has been solid. He is hitting .263 this year, with a home run and five RBIs. He has also scored three times this year. Meanwhile, Randy Arozarena has hit .294 this year, with a home run and four RBIs. Further, he has scored four times this year and stolen two bases. Brandon Lowe is driving in runs, but not hitting great. He is hitting at .214 on the year but had four RBIs with a home run while scoring once this year.
Strikeouts have been a major theme this year. Jose Sisir has struck out seven times in 17 at-bats this year. Yandy Diaz has struck out six times, while both Brandon Lowe and Isaac Paredes have stuck out five times this year. These are all good for over one strikeout per four at-bats.
Final Rangers-Rays Prediction & Pick
The Rangers and Rays will both be sending two of their best pitchers to the mound in this one. Josh Jung missing for the Rangers is a major loss for them. Still, the Rangers have a solid offense. That may not matter a ton in this one. The Rangers are on a get-away game, and that could slow down the offense. The Rays offense has not been great, and even more so, they have struggled against Nathan Eovaldi. The best play in this game is on the under.
Final Rangers-Rays Prediction & Pick: Under 8 (-110)