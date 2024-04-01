It is the second of a three-game series as the Texas Rangers visit the Tampa Bay Rays. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Rays prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Rangers and Rays will face off in game one of the series on Monday Night. That game will feature Dane Dunning making the start for the Rangers, while Ryan Pepiot will make the start for the Rays. The Ranger's first series of the season went well at home. They faced the Cubs for three games, going 2-1 in the three games. Meanwhile, the Rays played in four games against the Toronto Blue Jays. They would finish the series 2-2, with two solid performances from their pitching staff. but also two that left the Rays with some questions
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Rangers-Rays Odds
Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-166)
Moneyline: +126
Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+138)
Moneyline: -148
Over: 8 (-120)
Under: 8 (-102)
How to Watch Rangers vs. Rays
Time: 6:50 PM ET/ 3:50 PM PT
TV: BSSW/BSSUN/MLB.TV
Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the Rangers game with the Rays on April 1st, 2024.
The Ranger's offense has started the season Instron. they are tied for tenth in the majors in runs scored, while sitting seventh in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Corey Seager has a solid weekend. He played in just two games. but took ten at-bats. He has five hits with two RBIs in the games and scored once. Further, he struck out just once as well. Adolis Garcia and Marcus Semien have led the teams in terms of producing runs. Garcia has four RBIs already this year while hitting just .231. Still, he has two home runs and has scored twice. Semien comes in with four RBIS as well. He is hitting .308 with a .400 on-base percentage while hitting a double and scoring twice.
Meanwhile, the Rangers hit well with runners in scoring position so far this year as well. They have hit .257 with runners in scoring position, with a .391 on-base percentage. Wyatt LAngord has been solid. He is just 1-5 with runners on, but he has a triple and three RBIs. Further, Josh Jung has a .400 on-base percentage, with one hit and one walk in four official at-bats.
The pitching was not as solid as the offense. The Rangers are 14th in ERA, 18th in WHIP, and 11th in opponent batting average right now. Andrew Heaney will be getting the start for the Rangers in this game. HE was 10-6 last year with a 4.15 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP. Heaney has a fairly solid history pitching against players currently on the Rays. Heaney has held current Rays pays to a .211 batting average and just six RBIs. Only Isaac Paredes has shown major success, going 2-2 with a double and a home run, plus four RBIs.
Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the Rays game with the Rangers on April 1st, 2024.
Ray's offense was not at its best in the first weekend but was solid. They would finish the weekend tied for 13th in runs scored while sitting 15th in abetting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging. Randy Arozarena got off to a solid start on the season. He is hitting .357 already this year, with two home runs, three RBIs, and four tuns scores. Further, he has stolen two bases as well. Yandy Diaz also started the year strong, with a .357 batting average as well;/ He hit a home run and a double while driving in five and scoring three times. Branon Lowe also drove in his share of runs. He is hitting .273 with a home run and four RBIs.
Still, some major players struggle. Jose Siri hit just .214 in the opening series, with no RBIs and six strikeouts. He did steal three bases though. Isaac Paredes hit just .133, with a solo home run. Harold Ramirez has just .059, having ust one hit, a single, and striking out three times.
The Rays will be sending Zach Eflin to the mound in this one. His first start of the year did not go well. Eflin went 5.2 innings but gave up six runs, all earned, and three home runs. That gave him a 9.53 ERA in the start as he took the loss. He has also struggled against many of the players on this Rangers roster. In 33 at-bats against Eflin, current Rangers are hitting .424 against him with three home runs.
Final Rangers-Rays Prediction & Pick
While the Rangers have struggled in Tampa Bay in recent years, and the pitching match-up should favor the Rays, looking at historical trends, that may not matter in this game. First, Andrew Heaney has pitched well against the Rays, even though his career numbers are worse than Eflin'sj. Zach Eflin has struggled against the Rangers in his career. The Rangers are also hitting better overall to start the year. Take the Rangers in this one.
Final Rangers-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (+126)