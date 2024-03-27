NBA stars are often respected for their greatness on the court. However, not all of them were great from the get-go. In fact, some of the biggest basketball stars that we respect today could be called late bloomers.
Given the competition in the NBA, it isn't surprising that some basketball players needed some time to adjust to the game. However, even a not-so-good start didn't stop these superstars from carving out legendary careers. Let's rank the 10 NBA stars with the worst rookie seasons.
10. Kobe Bryant
Rookie season: 7.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists, 42% FG
26 years ago, the Lakers acquired rookie Kobe Bryant from the Hornets.
The rest is history 🐍💜💛 pic.twitter.com/XSyGJEDqBx
— ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2022
Today, the late Kobe Bryant is regarded as one of the strongest players in the GOAT debate, thanks to his clutch scoring and crazy work ethic. However, people often forget that it took years before Bryant cemented himself as one of the most dangerous scorers in the game.
In fact, the Black Mamba even registered a forgettable rookie season. Fortunately, the Los Angeles Lakers still posted a 56-26 record, which overshadowed his terrible rookie season.
9. John Stockton
Rookie season: 5.6 points, 1.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 47% FG
Shout out to John Stockton who maintained the same haircut for 1,504 games. #johnstockton #legoman pic.twitter.com/2nV7Dk0JXT
— IconicPoorly (@IconicPoorly) February 5, 2021
Before becoming the NBA's all-time assists leader, it's easy to overlook that John Stockton was once the backup point guard for the Utah Jazz. In his first three seasons, he played behind All-Star guard Ricky Green. It took some time before the Jazz realized that Stockton was the right facilitator for the team.
8. Tracy McGrady
Rookie season: 7.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, 45% FG
Tracy McGrady on who helped him out the most his rookie season in Toronto:
Doug Christie (@TheDougChristie) pic.twitter.com/wMwERa1avu
— Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) May 22, 2020
Known as an elite scorer, Tracy McGrady was a first-round pick that was considered to be a part of the future of the Toronto Raptors. Unfortunately, McGrady didn't quite deliver in his rookie year, which contributed to the Raptors' lowly 16-66 win-loss card. Fortunately, a sign-and-trade deal to the Orlando Magic allowed T-Mac to flourish his way to All-Star form.
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo
Rookie season: 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, 41% FG
Throwback to ROOKIE YEAR Giannis! pic.twitter.com/qO6CpMiYzH
— Whistle (@WhistleSports) January 2, 2024
Coming out of Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo was still a raw prospect. Back then, the Greek Freak was still a project for the Milwaukee Bucks, breaking him into the NBA style of play slowly.
With limited minutes, it made sense as to why Giannis posted low numbers during his rookie seasons. Fortunately, the wait was worth it for the Bucks. Giannis went on to win back-to-back MVPs and led the city to its first NBA title in 50 years.
6. Domantas Sabonis
Rookie season: 5.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists, 40% FG
“Live your life to the maximum," OKC Thunder rookie, Domantas Sabonis advises in this BBVA Bright Moment.
WATCH: https://t.co/0SjwV0kAB2 pic.twitter.com/Q1wuuZv1mP
— NBA.com (@NBAcom) December 21, 2016
With Domantas Sabonis dominating as of late with the Sacramento Kings, it's easy to forget that the three-time All-Star was once a reserve big man for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Playing in only 20 minutes per outing, Sabonis posted paltry numbers in his rookie year. Fortunately, a trade to the Indiana Pacers for Paul George allowed him to develop into one of the best power forwards in the game today.
5. Kyle Lowry
Rookie season: 5.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, 37% FG
Nothing given, everything earned. From Memphis to Toronto to the NBA Finals, shout out to Kyle Lowry and Marc Gasol. pic.twitter.com/PMLr4IIE3u
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 26, 2019
As a third-string point guard, it was certainly difficult for Kyle Lowry to make his presence felt in the Memphis Grizzlies rotation. In fact, Lowry only saw action for 10 games in his rookie season.
Fortunately for Lowry, a trade to the Houston Rockets dramatically changed his fortunes, allowing him to transform into a reliable starting guard that would help catapult him to All-Star status.
4. Steve Nash
Rookie season: 3.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, 42% FG
27 YEARS AGO TODAY
The Dallas Mavs broke up 'The Three J's' by trading Jason Kidd to the Suns for Sam Cassell, Michael Finley & AC Green.
The Suns point guards: Jason Kidd, Kevin Johnson and a rookie Steve Nash. pic.twitter.com/ZbfKMsgueK
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 26, 2023
While Steve Nash played all the way to become a back-to-back MVP, the journey hasn't always been easy. With a loaded backcourt, Nash was underutilized by the Phoenix Suns playing behind the likes of Sam Cassell, Kevin Johnson, and even Jason Kidd. Nash only broke out thanks to a trade to the Dallas Mavericks, which gave the two-time MVP a chance to flourish.
3. Pascal Siakam
Rookie season: 4.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 50% FG
Just thinking about rookie Pascal Siakam.
The flashes are there but for the most part he’s unrecognizable compared to the player he is today.
One of the greatest development arcs in the modern game. pic.twitter.com/iKpvFOPkLu
— Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) July 30, 2023
Pascal Siakam didn't really have an impressive rookie year. But as a development project, the Raptors were willing to wait.
In fact, while playing his rookie season, Siakam was also assigned to the Raptors' NBA G-League affiliate the Raptors 905, where he won a NBA G-League title. Later on, Siakam replicated the feat at the NBA level.
2. Ben Wallace
Rookie stats: 1.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.1 assists, 35% FG
11) Shortly after arriving in Washington as a rookie, Ben Wallace proved he belonged — and as the say, the rest is history.
-NBA champion
-4x DPOY (most ever)
-5x All Defense 1st Team
-4x All-Star (only undrafted starter ever)
Even better, the Detroit Pistons retired his jersey pic.twitter.com/RMIaV0B3eu
— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) November 24, 2020
There's no question that Ben Wallace went through plenty of obstacles in his NBA career. From being undersized to going undrafted, count his rookie year as one of Wallace's lows in his basketball career.
But while his stint in Washington with the Wizards was forgettable, Wallace started to turn some heads in Orlando with the Magic before becoming a dominant presence down low for the Detroit Pistons.
1. Jimmy Butler
Rookie season: 2.6 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.3 assists, 41% FG
Rookie Jimmy Butler’s first goal on Chicago Bulls was to beat the Heat https://t.co/UAU3DPTe2Y pic.twitter.com/Kztyz68HIP
— Nba News (@NbaNews365_247) May 24, 2023
Jimmy Butler had to move mountains to get to where he is today. From being a homeless kid to playing for Marquette, Butler continued to persevere by earning his minutes in a stacked Chicago Bulls rotation.
In fact, it's safe to say Butler had a slow rookie season after only seeing 8.5 minutes per game. However, Butler's hard work allowed him to evolve into the NBA superstar we recognize today.