Will the Raptors lead the league in assists?

Athletes are always going to do well when they are playing for incentives. Players in the NFL, for instance, start blazing up when they are only a couple of yards, sacks, tackles, and touchdowns away from a clause in their contract. Coach Darko Rajakovic might be implementing the same thing with the Scottie Barnes-led Toronto Raptors. It may not benefit the players directly but it will surely have Immanuel Quickley, and Dennis Schroder among other floor generals making the right pass.

Darko Rajakovic and his wife, Gaga, will donate $20 for every assist made by the Raptors. The efforts will go to three various children's hospitals around the globe, per ClutchPoints. Those hospitals are the: Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, and one in Belgrade.

The Raptors head coach unveiled why they are doing this in his latest statement, via SportsNet.

“Assists are something that are important on the court but also off the court. When we’re in a position to help others, to help those in need, that’s our civic duty. We would just like to make a little contribution from our side… On the court, players are such a huge inspiration for kids and for the community and then when that gets tied with work in the community that you're putting in that's the right thing to do,” Rajakovic declared.

Before the Raptors' clash with the Los Angeles Clippers, they have recorded 1,302 dimes. That will amount to $26,040 when computed. Hopefully, playmakers like Scottie Barnes, Dennis Schroder, and Immanuel Quickley find more open teammates for easy buckets this season.