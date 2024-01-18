Raptors coach, Darko Rajaković shares his heartfelt tribute to Warriors assistant, Dejan Milojević after his tragic passing.

The NBA world was rocked on Wednesday after news broke that Golden State Warriors assistant, Dejan Milojević passed away. Following his death, Toronto Raptors head coach, Darko Rajaković, dedicated the team's win over the Miami Heat to Milojević. Rajaković details his heartfelt tribute to his late friend.

During the postgame presser, the Raptors head coach was visibly emotional. Additionally, he opened up the game with a play Dejan Milojević drew up as a way to honor him.

“I told my guys that I loved them. And the opening play in the game was an ATO that Dejan, my friend, I learned that play from him and that's what he brought to the NBA.”

That's just an awesome way for one coach to honor another one. Especially in a moment like this. Toronto displayed good passing and ball movement. The play eventually found a wide-open Gary Trent Jr. who sunk a three-pointer to give the Raptors an early 3-0 lead. It was like poetry in motion.

Dejan Milojević played power forward overseas from 1994-2009. He began his coaching career in 2012 where he coached in Mega Basket for eight seasons. Milojević was hired by the Warriors in 2021 where he remained as an assistant coach until his passing.

As for Darko Rajaković, he began his coaching journey in 1996 where he coached overseas for 18 years. In 2014, Rajaković made the jump to the NBA. In a nine year span, he was an assistant coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, and Memphis Grizzlies. The Raptors hired Rajaković as head coach in the 2023 offseason.