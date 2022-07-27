Scottie Barnes goes full Bo Cruz fanboy over Raptors’ Juancho Hernangomez signing

Just like the rest of the NBA world, Scottie Barnes couldn’t hold off the “Bo Cruz” reaction after Juancho Hernangomez joined the Toronto Raptors.

Hernangomez is reportedly signing with the Raptors on a one-year deal. And upon seeing the good news, the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year took to his Instagram stories to welcome his new teammate. Barnes was clearly hyped up with the addition as he expressed his excitement to play alongside the movie star.

I love Scottie Barnes so much. pic.twitter.com/gLn0w4rhhW — Matt Shantz (@m_shantz) July 26, 2022

But hey, who can blame Scottie Barnes for this? A lot of people probably want to play alongside Juancho Hernangomez (or maybe talk trash to him?) after his incredible performance in the Netflix movie “Hustle” with Adam Sandler. Perhaps Kermit Wilts was the only one who wouldn’t dare to team up with him!

With the Spain international joining the Raptors, though, we’re hoping that Barnes and Hernangomez recreate that scene when Kermit Wilts talked trash to Bo Cruz. Remember that “Bull” line? It would be epic to see Scottie say that.

All jokes aside, Hernangomez is expected to provide some depth for the Raptors at the forward spot behind Pascal Siakam. He didn’t get much opportunity in 2021-22 after jumping in three different teams, but hopes are high he can find his footing in Toronto to get things rolling in his career.

Hernangomez has career averages of 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. His best stretch of games came in 2019-20 when he averaged 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds in 14 outings with the Minnesota Timberwolves. If he can replicate that success with the Raptors, he could very well find a nice role with the team moving forward.