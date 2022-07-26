Everybody makes a Bo Cruz joke after Juancho Hernangomez joins Raptors

Juancho Hernangomez got more fame from his lead role in the movie “Hustle” with Adam Sandler than he’s ever received during his basketball career in the NBA, moving around from team to team. But, fans sure took notice on Tuesday when “Bo Cruz” signed with the Toronto Raptors on a one-year deal, as Adrian Wojnarowski reported:

Free agent F Juancho Hernangomez is finalizing a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 26, 2022

Just take a look at some of the reactions:

Sources: Juancho Hernangomez recently made his screen acting debut in an Adam Sandler Netflix vehicle — Sean Highkin (@highkin) July 26, 2022

Juancho Hernangomez played the role of a young basketball prospect who was seen by Sandler overseas in Spain, a Philadelphia 76ers scout. He ultimately came over to the States and earned a contract with the Boston Celtics after some intense training. Kind of close to real life, right? The Spaniard did play a short stint with the C’s last season before also spending time briefly with the Spurs and Jazz. In 40 games overall, he averaged around five points per game. Now, he joins a promising Raptors group.

It’s unlikely Hernangomez will have much of a role in Toronto because of their frontcourt depth. Scottie Barnes is currently the starting power forward then both Chris Boucher and Otto Porter Jr are backups.

Nevertheless, it’s nice to see Juancho Hernangomez get another chance in the league. After all, he’s only 26 years old. There are still many years of playing ahead of him, whether it ends up being in the NBA or back overseas in the Euroleague. If all else fails though, maybe he’ll have an acting career to fall back on. Hernangomez did do a respectable job in “Hustle” alongside Sandler.