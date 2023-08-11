As the 2023 NFL season approaches, fantasy football managers are eagerly evaluating players and strategizing their draft picks. One player who deserves attention is Rashaad Penny, one of the new running backs for the Philadelphia Eagles. Penny's performance in the 2022 season, his comparison to other players in the same position, and the team outlook for the Eagles in the upcoming season are all crucial factors to consider when assessing his fantasy football outlook. In this article, we will delve into these aspects and provide a comprehensive analysis of Rashaad Penny's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 season as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rashaad Penny's Performance in the 2022 NFL Season

During the 2022 NFL season, Rashaad Penny emerged as a quite divisive figure for fantasy football aficionados. Keep in mind that his career trajectory had been hindered by a series of unfortunate injuries. In fact, over the last three years, Penny had seen action in a mere 18 games. This stifled his potential to be a big-time fantasy football producer. However, the 2022 season did show Penny's latent talent and underlined his significance as a prospective fantasy football gem. He played in only five games but put up 346 rushing yards and a career-high 6.1 yards per carry.

While his injury-riddled past certainly cast doubts on his durability, Penny's moments of brilliance on the field showcased a player who, when in peak condition, could elevate the performance of any fantasy team. This paradox of fragility and brilliance turned Penny into a compelling choice. He is the embodiment of the high-risk, high-reward nature that defines the realm of fantasy sports. The fantasy football landscape buzzed with discussions about Penny's potential. Managers weighed the allure of his exceptional skill set against the lingering concern of his injury history.

Penny's impact was witnessed in fleeting glimpses due to his limited playing time. Still, it resonated profoundly. His unique ability to seamlessly transition between a formidable ball carrier and a reliable pass-catching option provided a versatility that can be a boon for fantasy managers in 2023. When on the field, Penny's dynamic presence posed a multifaceted threat to opposing defenses. This made him not only a valuable commodity in standard rushing scenarios but also a potent asset in PPR (points per reception) leagues.

How He Compares

When comparing Rashaad Penny to other players in the running back position, it is essential to consider his strengths and weaknesses. One player who Penny will share the backfield with is D'Andre Swift. The latter was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Lions. Sure, Swift has shown great potential and efficiency as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. Still, Penny has the opportunity to carve out a significant role in the Eagles' offense. Penny's performance in the 2022 season has demonstrated his ability to make an impact when given the opportunity. Fantasy managers should closely monitor the distribution of carries and targets between Penny and Swift to assess their respective fantasy values. Right now, we have Swift ranked a bit higher in the top 30 while Penny follows in the mid-30s.

Team Outlook

The Eagles enter the 2023 season with a revamped running back room, featuring Rashaad Penny and D'Andre Swift. The team's commitment to rebuilding their backfield indicates a potential shift towards a running-back-by-committee approach. While this may raise concerns for fantasy managers seeking a clear-cut lead back, it also presents an opportunity for Penny to showcase his skills and earn a significant role in the offense. Remember that the Eagles' offense has proven to be reliable and explosive. Players like Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and Devonta Smith have made significant contributions. We are confident the same will be true with Penny and Swift.

2023 Fantasy Outlook

Penny and Swift are the two lead RBs in Philly for 2023. Take note, however, that they also have Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott. Again, this has given rise to a scenario of substantial competition for roles. That said, the running back compartment appears to be brimming. Our current assessment of Penny positions him as a reserve running back. This suggests his viability for selection in the Round 9 bracket during drafting. Nevertheless, as soon as the season commences, his potential for explosive performances every week becomes remarkably promising.

Despite Penny's participation in merely 18 games across the past three seasons, his impact when in optimal condition has been nothing short of remarkable. Demonstrating his prowess, he has registered an impressive five instances of accumulating more than 130 rushing yards in his most recent ten appearances. The prospect of Penny achieving such impressive benchmarks while managing a workload of 8-12 touches is not implausible. This is especially considering the support of the Eagles' offensive line. However, a noteworthy consideration emerges. In the unfortunate event of Swift succumbing to injury, Penny could seamlessly ascend to a prominent role. This could position him as a top-20 running back for an extended period provided he maintains his physical well-being.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, Rashaad Penny's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 season as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles is filled with potential and opportunity. Despite his injury history, Penny has shown glimpses of his talent and productivity when given the chance to play. As part of a revamped Eagles' backfield, Penny will compete for touches with D'Andre Swift. This creates a dynamic situation for fantasy managers to navigate. The Eagles' explosive offense and commitment to the running game further enhance Penny's fantasy value. While there are risks associated with drafting Penny, his high upside makes him an intriguing option for fantasy football enthusiasts. Keep a close eye on Penny's performance and role in the Eagles' offense throughout the season, as he has the potential to be a game-changer in fantasy football leagues.