The Seattle Seahawks had a surprising season in 2022, making the playoffs when little was expected. They received a solid contribution from rookie running back Kenneth Walker after veteran Rashaad Penny was injured throughout the majority of the season.

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is on the mend and making good progress with regard to recovering from his ankle injury. https://t.co/Ym0qRvAZMZ — The Seahawks Wire (@TheSeahawksWire) January 19, 2023

The Seahawks may have a two-headed running attack in 2023, as Penny is making solid progress from his ankle injury and may be ready to contribute in a significant manner next season.

Walker had an excellent season in the Seattle backfield, carrying the ball 228 times for 1,050 yards with 9 touchdowns. Walker has the kind of explosive speed that allowed him to become a dangerous big-play performer in his first NFL season after becoming a star running back at Michigan State in 2021.

The running back had 10 running plays of 20 yards or more to go with a long run of 74 yards. Walker also caught 27 passes for 165 yards from quarterback Geno Smith.

Penny played in just 5 games this season before suffering his ankle injury, and he carried the ball 57 times for 346 yards with 2 touchdowns. His best game came in Week 4 when the Seahawks defeated the Lions 48-45. Penny carried the ball 17 times for 151 yards with 2 touchdowns, and that included a long run of 41 yards.

The 26-year-old Penny is a 5-11, 220-pound back who was selected in the 1st round of the 2018 Draft after a college career at San Diego State.

Rashaad Penny ran for 749 yards and a league-high 6.3 yards per carry in 2021. He had 119 carries and 6 touchdowns while playing in 10 games for the Seahawks.

A two-pronged running attack with Walker and a healthy Penny could provide the Seahawks with one of the best running games in the NFL.