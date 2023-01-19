The Seattle Seahawks had a surprising season in 2022, making the playoffs when little was expected. They received a solid contribution from rookie running back Kenneth Walker after veteran Rashaad Penny was injured throughout the majority of the season.

The Seahawks may have a two-headed running attack in 2023, as Penny is making solid progress from his ankle injury and may be ready to contribute in a significant manner next season.

Walker had an excellent season in the Seattle backfield, carrying the ball 228 times for 1,050 yards with 9 touchdowns. Walker has the kind of explosive speed that allowed him to become a dangerous big-play performer in his first NFL season after becoming a star running back at Michigan State in 2021.

The running back had 10 running plays of 20 yards or more to go with a long run of 74 yards. Walker also caught 27 passes for 165 yards from quarterback Geno Smith.

Penny played in just 5 games this season before suffering his ankle injury, and he carried the ball 57 times for 346 yards with 2 touchdowns. His best game came in Week 4 when the Seahawks defeated the Lions 48-45. Penny carried the ball 17 times for 151 yards with 2 touchdowns, and that included a long run of 41 yards.

The 26-year-old Penny is a 5-11, 220-pound back who was selected in the 1st round of the 2018 Draft after a college career at San Diego State.

Rashaad Penny ran for 749 yards and a league-high 6.3 yards per carry in 2021. He had 119 carries and 6 touchdowns while playing in 10 games for the Seahawks.

A two-pronged running attack with Walker and a healthy Penny could provide the Seahawks with one of the best running games in the NFL.