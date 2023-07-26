The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the more intriguing running back rooms in the NFL after a flurry of offseason moves. At the start of Eagles training camp on Tuesday, Rashaad Penny earned an important first milestone over D'Andre Swift that will immediately establish a hierarchy at running back, reports 94 WIP's Eliot Shorr-Parks.

“Rashaad Penny gets the first carry of training camp with the first-team offense.”

Rashaad Penny getting the first carry indicates that he is starting Eagles training camp as the RB1 over D'Andre Swift. Of course things can change until the regular season starts, but Penny will definitely try to take advantage of starting at the top of the depth chart.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Regardless of who comes out of training camp as the starting running back, the Eagles will undoubtedly be using a running back by committee this season. They used a similar approach last season and pretty much every rusher out of the Eagles backfield found success. As long as Jalen Hurts is behind center, the Eagles are going to have a formidable rushing attack.

Overall, the Eagles have Super Bowl aspirations this season and will be expecting big things out of every position, not just running back. After making it to the NFL's biggest stage last season, the Eagles are undoubtedly looking at the 2023 campaign as Super Bowl or bust.

Fantasy owners will probably be the most intrigued by Penny getting first looks at camp over D'Andre Swift. For Philly fans, all they will care about this year is whoever can help put the ball into the end zone on Sundays.