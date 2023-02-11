Will Lamar Jackson be staying with the Baltimore Ravens? That’s the question that’s on the mind of most NFL fans entering the offseason. After failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension, both parties decided to continue talks after the season. There are other pressing matters for Baltimore, though: their lack of true WR1 talent has hurt them a lot over the course of Jackson’s career. Speaking to reporters, Ravens GM Eric deCosta talked about why Lamar Jackson makes that a tricky endeavor for the front office, per Jamison Henley.

“Honestly, when you have a big-ticket item at quarterback (Lamar Jackson), it makes it more challenging – not impossible.”

A common theme in the NFL over the last few years is the correlation between team-building and the quarterback’s contract. QBs are generally the highest-paid player on the team, and their contract makes it trickier for teams to pair them up with top-tier talent outside of the draft. This is the problem that the Ravens GM is referencing regarding Lamar Jackson.

Lamar Jackson was excellent for the Ravens over the last few years. His ability to run the ball as a quarterback led to one of the most dominant seasons by a QB, earning him a unanimous MVP. Questions about his skills as a passer linger, though he’s made some strides over the last few years. Still, acquiring a top-tier target for Jackson would likely unlock more of his passing skills (see: Jalen Hurts this season for the Eagles).

The Ravens have their work cut out for them this season. Can they find a way to keep Jackson AND get him good weapons for the next season?