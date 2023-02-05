Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens seem headed towards an offseason full of controversy. That offseason is not getting started off on the right foot, as Jackson and the Ravens are reportedly $100 million apart in contract talks.

Jackson and the Ravens’ $100 million difference will lead to eventual trade talks, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. However, teams are reluctant as they believe Baltimore will franchise tag their star quarterback. Whatever the outcome may be, Jackson and Ravens aren’t currently seeing eye to eye.

“Baltimore and Jackson could possibly be $100 million apart there, a huge gap to bridge,” Fowler wrote. “Those trade calls are coming. I don’t get the sense that the process has heated up, in part because teams are assuming Jackson will be tagged. It’s still very early on this one.”

The Ravens offered Jackson a five-year, $250 million contract extension. However, with only $133 million guaranteed, Jackson declined the deal. Now, his future with the Ravens is in limbo.

Since being drafted by the Ravens in the first-round back in 2018, Lamar Jackson has started 61 games – going 45-16 – and appeared in 70 overall for the Ravens. He has thrown for 12,209 yards and 101 touchdowns. Jackson is known for his ability in the run game, rushing for 4,437 yards and 24 additional touchdowns.

With Jackson in town, the Ravens have made the playoffs all but one year. Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro and the 2019 MVP.

The Ravens would like to keep Jackson in Baltimore for the foreseeable future. However, both parties are currently far apart on any contract extension.