After a rough past couple of years dealing with injuries, Rashod Bateman of the Baltimore Ravens has been placed on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list before training camp, according to a report from Tom Pelissero. Bateman injured his groin during training camp before the 2021 season and ended up undergoing foot surgery after an injury last year.

There's no surprise here, though, as Rashod Bateman is still working to get back to 100 percent before the 2023 season gets underway. The last thing the Ravens want is for Bateman to rush back into things and end up tweaking something that will result in more missed time. It's certainly best to take things slow and ease Bateman back into action.

Before getting injured last season, Bateman racked up 285 yards and two touchdowns on 15 receptions. Last season, the Ravens fell in the wildcard round of the playoffs, but perhaps if everyone was healthy, it could've been a different story.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That's the goal this season: keep everybody healthy. Lamar Jackson has solidified himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. If Jackson and all the weapons around him stay healthy, the Ravens will have one of the best offenses in the entire NFL.

Training camp starts on Tuesday for the Ravens, and the start of the regular season is slowly approaching as their first game is on September 10th, against the Houston Texans. Bateman is expected to slowly work back into the swing of things throughout the summer, and the Ravens are hoping to have him ready to go when week one rolls around in September.